First HoldCo Plc has finalized the sale of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited to EverQuest Group in a strategic restructuring exercise

The gains realised from the sale will boost the capital base of FirstBank and support technology-driven innovation in the Group

Also, the transaction refines First HoldCo’s strategy with a major focus on core commercial banking and maintaining essential financial service subsidiaries

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere brings over a decade of experience in all things business journalism, with a deep understanding of the Nigerian economy and stock markets

First HoldCo Plc has announced it has completed divestment from its merchant banking subsidiary FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited and the sale of entire interest in the company to EverQuest Group.

The parent holding company of First Bank of Nigeria noted that this sale is part of a strategy to maximise capital allocation and boost capital efficiency and growth in its commercial banking operations.

First HoldCo exits merchant banking as it sharpens focus on core commercial banking operations. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EverQuest Group takes over FBNQuest Merchant Bank

In a press release, First HoldCo explained that leaving the merchant banking business would enable the group to focus on developing their commercial banking business and improve their existing subsidiaries with a strategy of providing a sustainable return to their shareholders.

Funds will be allocated from this acquisition to improve the capital base of FirstBank, which is considered a flagship subsidiary, and investments in technology-driven innovation for enhanced customer interaction and service delivery.

After this divestment, First HoldCo is left with ownership of FirstBank, FirstCap, First Asset Management, First Trustees, First Securities Brokers, and First Insurance Brokers.

Speaking on the change, Femi Otedola, Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, explained the transaction as another step in achieving the future strategy of improving performance and creating additional value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Also, the Group Managing Director, Wale Oyedeji, stated that this will allow them to better allocate resources, improve their core banking business, and boost their growth.

Femi Otedola is the Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc Photo: realFemiOtedola

Source: UGC

The finality of this transaction was, however, attested to by the group company secretary of this conglomerate, named Abiola Baruwa, who stated that all relevant approvals have been obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He clearly stated that this transaction is in accordance with rules laid out in Nigerian Exchange Limited to inform the market and relevant investors in such a transaction.

The divestment finally puts an end to months of negotiation and approvals which started in 2024 and is considered to be among the most prominent corporate transactions in Nigeria’s banking industry in recent years, Leadership reports.

EverQuest Acquisition LLP, which emerged as a preffered bidder followed a competitive selection process, is a consortium formed by investment and financial service firms.

Femi Otedola’s net worth rise

Femi Otedola’s wealth has increased, helping him climb the global billionaire rich list.

New data from Forbes showed that Otedola net worth has increased to $1.6 billion. This represented a $100 million increase in one month, compared to $1.5 billion.

Otedola shares ambition for First Bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola said his cumulative cash investment in the institution is projected to rise to about N320 billion after the next phase of its capital-raising programme.

He attributed the move to confidence in Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape, applauding President Bola Tinubu’s bold reforms for creating a more attractive environment for long-term investment.

Otedola also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, for his role in driving financial sector stability.

Source: Legit.ng