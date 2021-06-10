- BBNaija Tolani Baj was recently taken aback by the condition of where she lives in Lekki Phase one

- The past few days have seen the rain falling heavily in different parts of the country and this has exposed flood-prone-areas

- Nigerians reacted to the laments of the Lockdown star as many asked if she did not know about the problem of staying in the area before she moved in

In Lagos, the island is assumed to be for people who are rich enough to afford the cost of living in the area. Sadly, when the rain comes, it becomes uncomfortable to stay for many of its residents.

Recently, reality TV star Tolani Baj took to her Instagram page to share a video of the state of her area in Lekki phase one.

The video showed the BBNaija star's car facing a flood as another car tried to drive through it.

BBNaija TolaniBaj laments over the effect of rain in Lekki. Photos: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Tolani, who couldn't believe what she was seeing, stated that residents of Lekki spend millions to live there.

Watch the video below:

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Tolani's video.

adeoluolatomide:

"Swim in peace, and leave us alone."

odenigbo_official:

"U were not informed too??"

immortalboy_rnd:

"Shabi na you wan stay for lekki."

deejayjmasta:

"U never see chunchin."

cuttiesandsparkus:

"But it's not a new thing nau. You knew all these before u packed in naa."

Celebration of a new apartment

Meanwhile, the BBNaija star got her apartment and moved in some months ago. Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani was obviously impressed with herself and shared the good news with her fans in an interesting way.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to reveal that she was finally done with house hunting and that it was not a very pleasant experience. However, she seemed very grateful to have gotten a good place.

Tolani then shared a cute video dancing in her very spacious living room and accompanied the post with a caption explaining that she was now accepting house gifts.

Source: Legit.ng