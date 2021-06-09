From the Girl They Didn’t Want to the One They Can’t Have: Tacha Shares Major Throwback Photo Before Fame
- Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has taken to social media to reveal that she has upgraded from that girl people did not want
- The reality star revealed that since her glow up, she is now a babe those same set of people cannot have
- The entrepreneur takes pride in her growth and the woman she has become since her exit form the BBNaija show
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha has taken to social media to brag about how much she has grown physically and financially since her rise to fame.
In a recent TikTok video, the entrepreneur shared a throwback photo of her younger version and followed up with much older and beautiful videos of what she looks like now.
Your husband no get picture? Nigerians react as actress Ruth Kadiri celebrates hubby's birthday without photo
From the comparison, it was clear that Tacha is indeed the girl that just nobody can have.
The reality star captioned the post with:
"From the girl they didn't want to the girl they can't have."
Watch the video below:
Tacha's post was met with mixed reactions, read some of the comments below:
JaphBen wrote:
"Glow up queen."
Charles Alaric commented:
"Everyone started from somewhere madam."
sirserdieeq said:
"The result of hardwork.'
Benedicta Orji commented:
"Who said they want you now though?"
Ricky Okofu wrote:
"Didn't want and can't looks the same to me, they won't attract people."
Tacha says she gave BBNaija a show
Big Brother Nigeria 2019 housemate, Tacha, ruffled feathers on social media after posting a video where she claimed that the reality show did not help her life.
According to Tacha, she was in fact the one who gave BBNaija a show. Speaking further, she asked what the Pepper Dem season would have been without her.
After the video went viral online, a number of BBNaija fans reacted to it and disagreed with the reality star. Majority of them were of the opinion that the Big Brother platform greatly helped Tacha’s life.
Source: Legit