- Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has taken to social media to reveal that she has upgraded from that girl people did not want

- The reality star revealed that since her glow up, she is now a babe those same set of people cannot have

- The entrepreneur takes pride in her growth and the woman she has become since her exit form the BBNaija show

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha has taken to social media to brag about how much she has grown physically and financially since her rise to fame.

In a recent TikTok video, the entrepreneur shared a throwback photo of her younger version and followed up with much older and beautiful videos of what she looks like now.

Tacha shares throwback photo Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

From the comparison, it was clear that Tacha is indeed the girl that just nobody can have.

The reality star captioned the post with:

"From the girl they didn't want to the girl they can't have."

Watch the video below:

Tacha's post was met with mixed reactions, read some of the comments below:

JaphBen wrote:

"Glow up queen."

Charles Alaric commented:

"Everyone started from somewhere madam."

sirserdieeq said:

"The result of hardwork.'

Benedicta Orji commented:

"Who said they want you now though?"

Ricky Okofu wrote:

"Didn't want and can't looks the same to me, they won't attract people."

Tacha says she gave BBNaija a show

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 housemate, Tacha, ruffled feathers on social media after posting a video where she claimed that the reality show did not help her life.

According to Tacha, she was in fact the one who gave BBNaija a show. Speaking further, she asked what the Pepper Dem season would have been without her.

After the video went viral online, a number of BBNaija fans reacted to it and disagreed with the reality star. Majority of them were of the opinion that the Big Brother platform greatly helped Tacha’s life.

Source: Legit