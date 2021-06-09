- A viral video of children dancing in a celestial church has stirred mixed reactions on social media

- The video also captured the moment an MC at the church motivated the little ones with Davido’s catchphrase ‘e choke’

- Rapper Zlatan was among those who reacted as he reposted the video on his official Instagram page

Months after Davido’s viral catchphrase, ‘e choke’ hit the streets and went viral on social media, it appears it has now finally crossed into the house of God.

Just recently, a video from the Sunday service of a celestial church surfaced on social media and got many people talking.

E Choke: Church kids have joined the Chocho challenge. Photo: @davido/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

A group of kids were sighted on stage dancing energetically and another older member of the congregation who was the MC was heard motivating them.

The individual probably got carried away as he repeatedly mouthed ‘e choke’ to the bunch of excited kids.

However, no one from the congregation made any attempt to caution him.

Check out the video as shared by rapper Zlatan on Instagram below:

Members of the internet community had different things to say about the video. Read comments sighted online below:

dotgp1 said:

"Church is called house of prayer."

neyo1_11 said:

"Everything don turn cruise for Nigeria."

lilzmart_official said:

"Y'all are criticising them,so ya'l know that the song got bad inspiration and still be playing it... God no be man so don't criticize or judge anyone."

temi.ace said:

"Na church of God be this too?"

adoniz_official said:

"Chocho dance for church."

dja4official said:

"HYPEMAN don enter church. Na money changer remain."

Focusing on God

In a similar story, Legit.ng gathered the report of a viral video on social media of a group of young children having a dance performance in church.

The kids who were all dressed in white and on a single file did the popular Focus Dance that recently made waves on social media.

The video drew mixed reactions from social media users with some people enjoying the display and others condemning it.

Source: Legit