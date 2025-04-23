Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has mentioned 17 things Nigerians do and get away with in the country

Senator Sani said Nigerians can’t easily do the same listed 17 things in the Western World

He mentioned owning house rent, buying drugs without prescription, begging DISCO not to disconnect power

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has listed 17 things Nigerians can do in their home land but can’t easily do in the Western World.

The former Kaduna Central Senator said owing landlord rent, begging distribution company not disconnect power and others are not allowed in western countries.

He stated this via his Facebook page on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

1. Owing your Landlord rent for one month.

2. Begging ‘Nepa not to cut light’ and to come back next week.

3. Eating Banana and throwing the peel anyhow.

4. Telling the Tax man to come back next week.

5. Going to the Pharmacy and buying drugs without prescription.

6. Beating the traffic lights when no one is seeing you.

7. Spanking your kids with a cane.

8. Failure or delay in paying your ground rent.

9. Failing to pay your water bills.

10. Insulting a policeman on duty.

11. Replacing the windows of your house without permission from the Development control office.

12. Touching or slapping a woman out of lust or anger.

13. Checking into a hotel without means of identification.

14. Posting fake news without consequences.

15. Expecting free foods from neighbours or friends.

16. Persistent request for money from family members.

17. Crashing on someone’s car and just saying sorry without repairs.

Nigerians react about things they can't do in western world

Ayo Deji

Interesting 🤔, Distinguished Senator should also balance the discussion with what Nigeria politicians will do and can't do in these Western countries including how residents enjoy basic life there but looks like luxury here in Nigeria.

Muhammad Habeeb

Well you were in the Senate for years and never try to change one of the seventeen in your zone.

Uchenna Ezeh

You missed the important thing

1. Rigging election

2 Declaring state of emergency just to enable your party grab the state

3 . Looting public money by politicians

4. Driving siren by big looters and politicians and chasing citizens off the road.

5. Appointing you boys as incompetent as they maybe to head positions

6. Chasing people away of election day to go to their state of origin like apc did in lagos

5. Priotizing cows lives over human being Nd letting cow destroy farm lands Nd killing those that resist such

7. Bribery and corruption

8. Police arresting without court order once your reported to police..and many more pls add your own

