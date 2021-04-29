Nathan Kane Samara's biography: who is Eminem's brother?

Many fans know and appreciate Eminem for his iconic rap music, yet not many know that he has a younger brother called Nathan Kane Samara. Nathan is the maternal half-brother of the singer and currently works as an actor, DJ and entrepreneur.

Nathan Kane Samara, Eminem's brother. Photo: @nathankanemathers (modified by author)

Nathan and Eminem have a close relationship as siblings. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers in the history of hip-hop. What is there to know about the famous rapper's little brother?

Profile summary

Full name Nathan Kane Samara Also known as Nate Kane Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1986 Age 37 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, USA Current residence Chesterfield, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Deborah R. Nelson Father Fred Samara Jr. Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Ashley Mae Children 3 Net worth $1 million Profession DJ, rapper and actor Instagram @nathankanemathers

Who is Eminem's brother?

How old is Nathan Kane Samara? As of 2023, Nathan Kane's age is 37 years old. He was born on February 3, 1986. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How is Nathan Mathers related to Eminem?

Nate Mathers is the maternal half-brother of the singer. He was born due to a brief affair between his mother, Debbie Mathers, and Fred Samara.

Are Eminem and his brother close?

Growing up, the brothers were close to each other but distanced from their mother, who they recalled to be abusive and neglectful. Their childhood was not easy - they lived on the road in poverty and were constantly in fear of her.

At one point, Eminem's brother Nate Kane was placed into foster care due to abuse from Debbie. When he was 16, he moved to Detroit to live with his elder sibling, who was in the early years of his music career at the time.

Does Eminem have siblings?

Yes. Apart from Nathan, other Eminem's siblings are Michael and Sarah from his father's side. He is not as close to them as he is with Nate.

What does Eminem's brother do?

According to his Instagram bio, he is an actor, DJ and entrepreneur. Nate used to accompany Eminem on his tours. He also tried rapping and wrote some songs himself. He even released singles such as Slide on Over and Shadow of a Celebrity.

When his music career did not take off as successfully as his brother's, he decided to search for acting opportunities. Nathan Mathers' filmography is not huge, but he has a few credits to his name.

His most prominent role to date is the role of Detective Liam O'Connor in Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020). He has also appeared in the short film Swifty McVay: Scariest Thing and two music videos, Eminem: Stan and Swifty McVay Featuring Obie Trice & Nathan Mathers: Phony.

Nathan Kane Samara's family

The actor is married to Ashley Mae his childhood sweetheart. For a long time, the two had been together without feeling the need to get married.

However, in 2018, he and Ashley finally decided to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony. They have three children together; a girl and two boys.

Today, the happy family lives quietly in Detroit, and despite being related to such a major celebrity, Nathan shields his loved ones from the prying eyes of the media. He prefers to be private, only sneaking a picture of his wife and kids on his Instagram every now and then.

How much is Nathan Kane Samara's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Nathan Kane Samara's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million. His income can be attributed to his career as an actor and his various business endeavours.

Fast facts

Below are interesting facts about Nathan Kane Samara

Nate went to Roseville Elementary School.

He got engaged to his wife in December 2016.

Eminem obtained legal custody of Nathan.

Nathan Kane Samara is a private man who likes music and acting yet prefers not to be in the limelight like his extremely famous older brother. He currently lives in Detroit with his kids and wife.

