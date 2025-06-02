Victor Osimhen's loan spell with Galatasaray has ended as the Nigerian international returns to his parent club, Napoli

With multiple clubs jostling for his signature, it remains uncertain where the forward will be playing next season

Napoli are open to reintegrating the striker if no suitable offer arrives, but their preference remains to sell

Victor Osimhen’s future remains one of football’s most compelling transfer sagas as his season-long loan at Turkish club Galatasaray has ended.

The Nigerian striker, instrumental in Napoli’s 2022-23 Serie A title win, remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

However, there are concerns due to his injury history and a dramatic fallout with his parent club.

Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, and Napoli's stance on the forward is shaped by financial strategy, squad planning, and the player’s own ambitions, with multiple clubs jostling for his signature.

The Nigerian international joined the Italian club from French outfit Lille in 2020 for a record-breaking €73 million, per GOAL.

He immediately transformed into an incredible player, scoring 76 goals in 133 appearances, including 26 in the title-winning campaign.

His relentless energy and leadership, which were evident in his pre-season rallying cries for the Scudetto, earned him adoration among fans in Naples.

However, a disappointing 2023-24 season, where Napoli finished 10th and he managed just 15 league goals amid injuries and international commitments, and then strained relations.

The arrival of Antonio Conte and the signing of Romelu Lukaku signalled a shift, with the Nigerian forward excluded from their 2024-25 Serie A squad.

After failed transfers to Chelsea, Al-Ahli, and Paris Saint-Germain, due to Napoli’s €130m release clause and the player's high wage demands, he opted for a season-long loan deal to Galatasaray.

At Galatasaray, Osimhen rediscovered his form, netting 37 goals in 41 appearances and helping secure a Turkish Super Lig and Cup double, per Manchester Evening News.

His deal included a break clause, allowing a potential move in January 2025 to one of the top clubs he’s listed, with his release clause reduced to €75 million.

Napoli extended his contract to 2027 to protect his market value, but their director, Giovanni Manna, stated Osimhen “expressed his absolute desire not to stay,” indicating a permanent exit is likely.

The Serie A outfit rejected a €65 million bid from Galatasaray to make the loan permanent, as they remain desperate to maximise his value, possibly in the summer transfer window.

Napoli's stance on Victor Osimhen

At the moment, Napoli are open to reintegrating Osimhen if no suitable offer arrives, but their preference remains to sell, especially to Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, or Arsenal, who remain interested.

A staggering €120 million offer from Al-Hilal was also rebuffed, suggesting Napoli prioritise a European move to maintain his visibility.

However, financial constraints at Galatasaray and Juventus’ limited budget could complicate negotiations, leaving Osimhen’s next move uncertain.

He wants to play in the Premier League, as he is inspired by the likes of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

As the summer approaches, Napoli will likely demand a fee close to €75 million, balancing their need to fund squad rebuilding with the player's market appeal.

Chelsea urged to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank Leboeuf has told Chelsea to sign Osimhen as the next striker ahead of returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

The London club will reportedly sign one more striker after completing the agreement for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

French forward Christopher Nkunku will leave the club this summer after just two seasons, while young Spanish forward Marc Guiu is expected to depart on loan.

