Nigerian child star, Emmanuella is making headlines over her online interactions from trolls on TikTok

The young girl posted a video of herself dancing to one of the songs on Davido’s new album but some netizens focused on her appearance instead

However, rather than take on their words without a fight, Emmanuella pushed back and her responses trended

Nigerian TikTok star, Emmanuella became a trending topic online over her clapback to trolls attacking her appearance.

The 14-year-old content creator took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself vibing to one of the songs from Davido’s newly released album, 5ive.

Emmanuella vibes to Davido's song, trolls call her ugly. Photos: @davido, @officialemanuella / Tiktok

However, as the young girl danced and sang along to OBO’s music, many netizens focused instead on her appearance. Emmanulla was rocking a simple white tank top with ginger-coloured curly braids. She also put her long artificial nails on display.

See the video below:

Emmanuella slams trolls after her looks

After Emmanuella posted the video, many social media users stormed her comment section to drop hot takes. While some of them vibed with her, many others started to attack her appearance.

Interestingly, the 14-year-old content creator was not having it, and she made sure to clap back at the trolls. Read some of their exchanges below:

Thesmoker25 said:

“IF beautiful WAS CRIME,, I SWEAR U ARE INNOCENT.”

Emanuella responded:

“Okay and ?? Is that all ?”

Mercy wrote:

“If wowo na person my dear na you.”

Emanuella replied:

“Poor man wan feel among.”

Sir FELIX MFR said:

“This girl really wowo, upon all the money.”

Emanuella replied:

“Ain’t you supposed to be feeding your kids?”

Emmanuella replies netizens calling her ugly. Photo: @officialemanuella / Tiktok

Read more comments netizens dropped under Emmanuella’s video below:

Arinze042 said:

“So like this small Emmanuella don become aunty.”

Vyqui loke wrote:

“So at 17 abi na 15...she's already fixing this long nails ?? if we talk say she dey collect things on things now una go say she's a little girl..okay oo.”

AKATE✂️🧷🪡📌 wrote:

“this girl come be like who don drop 3kids😂.”

@DR. AJAEGBU MIRIAM IFEOMA commented:

“Keep growing in Grace baby girl.”

Chefe4ma said:

“Emmanuella is this your real face 🥰.”

Kunle remi's stalker said:

“I'm honestly wondering where the hate comments are coming from exactly she is pretty fr.”

Aiyanyenwangbon Happ said:

“Emmanuella is a fine girl, i don’t know why you people are hating? She has grown to be a very pretty girl 🥰.”

Emmanuella reacts to BBL claim

In other news, Legit.ng reported that teen comedian and skit maker Emanuella Samuel of Mark Angel Comedy debunked claims about her undergoing BBL surgery in a video.

The topic of Emanuella undergoing BBL emerged during her TikTok live conversation with a lady who made funny remarks about the skit maker's backside.

Emanuella, who has faced criticism in the past over the dance videos she shared online, could not hold back the laughter after the lady insisted she was no longer her usual self. The lady claimed Emanuella used the money she made from skitmaking to undergo surgery to have a bigger backside.

