90 druid names you can use for your in-game character with meanings

Druids were people of high rank in the old Celtic societies. They were famous for their religious influence and served as healers, legal authorities, historians, and advisors. People have recently been using druid names to emulate these traits.

Portrait of a druid. Photo: @reikiiix

Source: Instagram

A name can either positively or negatively influence a person or character. The monikers you choose must fit the character and reflect on their personality. For a positive impact, always go for the right druid name.

Fun and clever druid names you can use for your new character

Good DnD druid names should reflect the high-ranking and prestigious nature of the ancient Celtic culture. Below are unique names you can use for your new character.

Female druid names

Female druid names emulate magical power. Check out these druid female names for inspiration in giving your new character a great moniker.

Adad - Storm and flood God

- Storm and flood God Adlar - Eagle

- Eagle Alfie - Legendary

- Legendary Aodh - Fire

- Fire Arturo - Bear

- Bear Ballar - A person who lacks hair

- A person who lacks hair Blath - Flower

- Flower Bobby - Bright fame

- Bright fame Boomer - Loud

- Loud Conor - Lover of hounds

- Lover of hounds Dax - Leader

- Leader Domingo - Master or lord

- Master or lord Draco - Dragon

- Dragon Druce - Wise

- Wise Enzo - Home ruler

- Home ruler Kent - Border

- Border Mario - Hammer

- Hammer Mikko - Who is like God?

- Who is like God? Ollie - Elf-army

- Elf-army Ono - Sweet

- Sweet Sylvan - Of the woods or the forest

- Of the woods or the forest Tiago - May the Lord protect

- May the Lord protect Tripp - My brother

A tall druid with an arrow. Photo: @reikiiix

Source: Instagram

WoW druid names

Clever druid names are a good option if you want a lasting impression on your character. Be sure to choose monikers connected to magical powers, such as shape-shifting.

Aoife - Beauty

- Beauty Arana - The rock

- The rock Ayra - Of the wind

- Of the wind Banshee - Female spirit who wails to warn of impending death

- Female spirit who wails to warn of impending death Cara - Beloved

- Beloved Carmela - Garden

- Garden Cleary - Learned

- Learned Cliona - Shapely

- Shapely Driscol - The interpreter

- The interpreter Eri - Watchful

- Watchful Fidelma - Faithful

- Faithful Ganna - Paradise of heaven

- Paradise of heaven Glinda - Witch of the South in OZ

- Witch of the South in OZ Kamilia - Pure

- Pure Lulu - A pearl

- A pearl Nympheuomene - Betrothed bride

- Betrothed bride Polydora - One who brings many gifts

- One who brings many gifts Titania - Queen of the Fairies

- Queen of the Fairies Una - Personification of beauty or truth

- Personification of beauty or truth Valeda - Inspires intelligence

- Inspires intelligence Veraz - River banks

- River banks Yeshana - Courage

Funny druid names

Tauren druid names are a good option for anyone looking forward to giving their new character a funny moniker. These names are a simple way of keeping the character lively and fun.

Aven - Mountain flower

- Mountain flower Banning - Blond child

- Blond child Brenonna - Noble

- Noble Brieg - Esteem

- Esteem Bryrona - From the barns

- From the barns Cherub - Cute angel

- Cute angel Doane - Dune dweller

- Dune dweller Duer - Heroic

- Heroic Dunham - Dark or black man

- Dark or black man Enigma - To speak in riddles

- To speak in riddles Floyd - The hollow

- The hollow Jojo - The Lord will increase, or God raises

- The Lord will increase, or God raises Jora - Queen or king

- Queen or king Logan - Descendant of the warrior

- Descendant of the warrior Morgan - Guardian or ruler of the sea

- Guardian or ruler of the sea Onyx - Claw

- Claw Parker - Parkkeeper

- Parkkeeper Quinn - Wisdom

- Wisdom Shadi - Happiness

- Happiness Stormy - Someone of impetuous nature

- Someone of impetuous nature Tristan - Outcry or tumult

- Outcry or tumult Vortex - Whirlpool

Male druid names

A male druid holding a bird. Photo: @reikiiix

Source: Instagram

The secret to having fun and clever male druid names is ensuring that you get something unique. The uniqueness of your moniker makes it more interesting.

Dubhtach - Black

- Black Emrys - Immortal

- Immortal Evrei - Name out of old stories

- Name out of old stories Garnock - Dwells by the alder tree river

- Dwells by the alder tree river Gavin - Hawk of the battle

- Hawk of the battle Gromer - A powerful shapeshifter

- A powerful shapeshifter Hen Wyneb - Old face

- Old face Idris - Eager lord

- Eager lord Ithel - Generous lord

- Generous lord Kenn - Clean water

- Clean water Llara - Meek

- Meek Lug - The Bringer of light

- The Bringer of light Maddox - The benefactor’s son

- The benefactor’s son Malvern - Bare hill

- Bare hill Merlin - From the sea

- From the sea Pawl - Little

- Little Penn - From the peak

- From the peak Romney - Dwells near the curving river

- Dwells near the curving river Sayer - Carpenter

- Carpenter Sior - The farmer

- The farmer Taliesin - Radiant brow

- Radiant brow Trent - Dwells near the rapid stream

- Dwells near the rapid stream Twrgadarn - A tower of strength

Who is the most famous druid?

Cathbad was an Irish druid in Irish mythology's Ulster Cycle. He was a powerful druid in Ireland at the time, with an entourage of a hundred followers.

How do I choose a druid name?

When choosing a druid name, you can consider its meaning, what draws your inspiration to that name, your character, and one that is easy to remember and pronounce.

These are some of the best druid names you can use for your character. Choosing a name with a significant meaning that represents your character's personality, abilities, or role as a druid is always important.

Legit.ng shared a list of funny Kahoot names. Kahoot is a game-based learning tool that allows professors to publish quizzes and students to compete in answering them, making the platform enjoyable.

One of the ways of making Kahoot sessions enjoyable is by having a hilarious name that makes other users on the platform smile or laugh when they see it. Check out the list of humorous Kahoot names in this post.

Source: Legit.ng