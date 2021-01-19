90 druid names you can use for your in-game character with meanings
Druids were people of high rank in the old Celtic societies. They were famous for their religious influence and served as healers, legal authorities, historians, and advisors. People have recently been using druid names to emulate these traits.
A name can either positively or negatively influence a person or character. The monikers you choose must fit the character and reflect on their personality. For a positive impact, always go for the right druid name.
Fun and clever druid names you can use for your new character
Good DnD druid names should reflect the high-ranking and prestigious nature of the ancient Celtic culture. Below are unique names you can use for your new character.
Female druid names
Female druid names emulate magical power. Check out these druid female names for inspiration in giving your new character a great moniker.
- Adad - Storm and flood God
- Adlar - Eagle
- Alfie - Legendary
- Aodh - Fire
- Arturo - Bear
- Ballar - A person who lacks hair
- Blath - Flower
- Bobby - Bright fame
- Boomer - Loud
- Conor - Lover of hounds
- Dax - Leader
- Domingo - Master or lord
- Draco - Dragon
- Druce - Wise
- Enzo - Home ruler
- Kent - Border
- Mario - Hammer
- Mikko - Who is like God?
- Ollie - Elf-army
- Ono - Sweet
- Sylvan - Of the woods or the forest
- Tiago - May the Lord protect
- Tripp - My brother
WoW druid names
Clever druid names are a good option if you want a lasting impression on your character. Be sure to choose monikers connected to magical powers, such as shape-shifting.
- Aoife - Beauty
- Arana - The rock
- Ayra - Of the wind
- Banshee - Female spirit who wails to warn of impending death
- Cara - Beloved
- Carmela - Garden
- Cleary - Learned
- Cliona - Shapely
- Driscol - The interpreter
- Eri - Watchful
- Fidelma - Faithful
- Ganna - Paradise of heaven
- Glinda - Witch of the South in OZ
- Kamilia - Pure
- Lulu - A pearl
- Nympheuomene - Betrothed bride
- Polydora - One who brings many gifts
- Titania - Queen of the Fairies
- Una - Personification of beauty or truth
- Valeda - Inspires intelligence
- Veraz - River banks
- Yeshana - Courage
Funny druid names
Tauren druid names are a good option for anyone looking forward to giving their new character a funny moniker. These names are a simple way of keeping the character lively and fun.
- Aven - Mountain flower
- Banning - Blond child
- Brenonna - Noble
- Brieg - Esteem
- Bryrona - From the barns
- Cherub - Cute angel
- Doane - Dune dweller
- Duer - Heroic
- Dunham - Dark or black man
- Enigma - To speak in riddles
- Floyd - The hollow
- Jojo - The Lord will increase, or God raises
- Jora - Queen or king
- Logan - Descendant of the warrior
- Morgan - Guardian or ruler of the sea
- Onyx - Claw
- Parker - Parkkeeper
- Quinn - Wisdom
- Shadi - Happiness
- Stormy - Someone of impetuous nature
- Tristan - Outcry or tumult
- Vortex - Whirlpool
Male druid names
The secret to having fun and clever male druid names is ensuring that you get something unique. The uniqueness of your moniker makes it more interesting.
- Dubhtach - Black
- Emrys - Immortal
- Evrei - Name out of old stories
- Garnock - Dwells by the alder tree river
- Gavin - Hawk of the battle
- Gromer - A powerful shapeshifter
- Hen Wyneb - Old face
- Idris - Eager lord
- Ithel - Generous lord
- Kenn - Clean water
- Llara - Meek
- Lug - The Bringer of light
- Maddox - The benefactor’s son
- Malvern - Bare hill
- Merlin - From the sea
- Pawl - Little
- Penn - From the peak
- Romney - Dwells near the curving river
- Sayer - Carpenter
- Sior - The farmer
- Taliesin - Radiant brow
- Trent - Dwells near the rapid stream
- Twrgadarn - A tower of strength
Who is the most famous druid?
Cathbad was an Irish druid in Irish mythology's Ulster Cycle. He was a powerful druid in Ireland at the time, with an entourage of a hundred followers.
How do I choose a druid name?
When choosing a druid name, you can consider its meaning, what draws your inspiration to that name, your character, and one that is easy to remember and pronounce.
These are some of the best druid names you can use for your character. Choosing a name with a significant meaning that represents your character's personality, abilities, or role as a druid is always important.
Legit.ng shared a list of funny Kahoot names. Kahoot is a game-based learning tool that allows professors to publish quizzes and students to compete in answering them, making the platform enjoyable.
One of the ways of making Kahoot sessions enjoyable is by having a hilarious name that makes other users on the platform smile or laugh when they see it. Check out the list of humorous Kahoot names in this post.
Source: Legit.ng