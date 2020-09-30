Paige Tamada's biography: Where is The Santa Clause star now?

Paige Tamada is a former American actress renowned for her roles in The Santa Clause, Mad City, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Paige ventured into the acting industry at a significantly young age, landing her debut role when she was six. After playing several roles in different films, the actress left the entertainment industry for undisclosed reasons.

Side by side photos of a young Paige Tamada and the former actress now. Photo: @Ja nisam ja (modified by author)

Who is Paige Tamada? Here is a quick look at the life of the former actress.

Profile summary

Full name Paige Yukiko Tamada Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1985 Paige Tamada's age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Sexuality Straight Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Not married Profession Human resource manager, former actress Alma mater The International School of Los Angeles Net worth $1.3 million

Paige Tamada's bio

How old is Paige Tamada? The former actress is 37 years old as of 2022. Where is Paige Tamada from? he was born on 11 January 1987 in Los Angeles, California. She then began her studies at LILA, a French American school in Santa Ana, California. Later, she enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, where she got her bachelor's degree.

Career

Six Degrees of Graduation" Episode 24 - Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Paige Tamada as Jessie. Photo: Danny Feld

Tamada landed her first acting role in early 1991. At the time, she was only six years old. The then actress was cast to play Jesse in the hugely popular sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This role was followed by her portrayal of Marie in Full House in 1992.

Paige then landed what is perhaps her biggest role to date when she was named part of the cast to play Elf Judy in the film The Santa Clause (1994). The movie tells the story of a man who accidentally makes Santa Claus fall off a roof and must now take his place. The film was nominated for eight awards, winning two of them.

Here is a look at Paige Tamada's movies and TV series.

Film/TV Show Year Role Ally McBeal 1999 Girlfriend #2 The Rockford Files: If It Bleeds... It Leads 1999 Lily Milo 1998 Young May Mad City 1997 The Kids Seinfeld 1996 Clara The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 1993-1996 Jessie The Santa Clause 1994 Elf-Judy Hearts Afire 1994 Little girl Untamed Love 1993 Child Room for Two 1993 Lisa Yamoto Evening Shade 1992-1993 Eleanor Home Improvement 1993 Tiffany Full House 1992 Marie

Leaving acting

Shortly after her role in Ally McBeal, Tamada surprisingly retired from acting in 1999. What happened to Judy the elf in The Santa Clause? She did not disclose the reasons behind her abrupt departure from the entertainment industry.

What does Paige Tamada do now?

What happened to Paige Tamada? After leaving the acting industry, the former actress reportedly pursued a career in business, establishing herself as a human resource executive. There were sequels to The Santa Clause, in which she never appeared.

Paige allegedly attained a master's degree in art from the University of Amsterdam and then got employed as an HR talent manager at Macy's. She stayed at Macy's for seven years before transitioning to Lamps Plus, a privately held company that sells a wide range of home decor and lighting gadgets. The former actress still works at Lamps Plus to date.

What is Paige Tamada's Instagram page?

After leaving the acting industry, Tamada went off the public radar, especially on matters social media. She is not known to be active on any of the modern-day social media platforms, including Instagram.

Tamada's net worth

Paige Tamada on set for the Santa Clause. Photo: @Ja nisam ja (modified by author)

According to Legend Peeps, the former actress's net worth in 2022 is about $1.3 million. The figure comes from Paige's earnings during her acting career, salaries, and additional incomes from her current position at Lamps Plus. However, this is not a verified net worth figure.

How tall is Paige Tamada?

The former actress is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). She has brown eyes and beautiful black hair. Her body measures 32-24-34 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Paige Tamada was inarguably one of the best child actors during her time. While she left the entertainment industry after a few years, her legacy still lives on in the characters she brought to life through her acting prowess. Today, she lives a quieter life as a business executive, with much of her life being off the public radar.

