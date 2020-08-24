Unpopular opinions are common among many people around the world. Some people may agree with them, while others do not, based on their beliefs. Usually, controversial opinions range from politics, entertainment, food, religion, to lifestyle.

Having unpopular opinions about a certain topic is not wrong. At times, they can be provocative, especially if they are about people many adore. Often, most people do not freely express them because they are afraid of hostile responses from people who do not agree with them.

Top unpopular opinions

Unlike in the past, nowadays, many of the controversial opinions are used on social media. Some users find truth in them while others despise them. Below is a list of the popular ones.

Strawberries get more credit than they deserve.

Meat is overrated.

Chocolate ice cream is absolutely disgusting.

Snapchat’s dog filter should have stayed in 2016.

Putting a period at the end of a text makes it seem more aggressive.

Dresses with pockets look worse than those without them.

Buying stylish clothes for babies is a waste of money.

Making the bed is a pointless chore.

The letter "Q" is not necessary and should be removed from the alphabet.

People who call other people “hun” are intellectually challenged.

Coldplay are overrated.

I do not like dogs, any size or any breed. They smell.

Funny unpopular opinions

If you are looking for hilarious and controversial opinions, then these can come in handy. You might have unknowingly come across some on social media. They include:

Beer out of a can tastes weird.

Milk does not build strong bones.

Crushed avocados should not be eaten in public.

Job searching can be fun.

Different brands of water do not all the taste the same.

Alcohol changes your actions, not your intentions.

Sweating is fun, too.

Open office environment is a breeding ground for germs.

Clay and sky were the most awful couple that could have happened.

Long walks on the beach are not that amazing to be listed as the ideal date in every guy’s Tinder bio.

The best and only way to sleep is naked.

Showering at night is better than showering in the morning.

Anything fewer than four “ha”s in a “hahahaha” text is rude.

Cats just seem more human than dogs.

It is better to be hot than cold.

There is no reason to send cards in 2020. It is a waste of trees.

Sitting down in the shower is better than standing up in the shower.

Unpopular opinions about music and movies

Entertainment is among the most unpopular opinion topics with many controversial sentiments. The opinions are majorly on music and movies. They are as follows:

The best songs are the ones no one else knows about.

Brave is better than Frozen.

is better than The new generation gives more emphasis on the beats than lyrics.

Nas should be considered in the GOAT conversation.

Just because I listen to emotional songs does not imply I am sad.

Being able to play a song does not impress me. Being able to write a song does.

Music business on all its layers, is still a man’s business.

Songs should not have lyrics to be powerful.

Films or TV shows based on sleeping with each other is not TV entertainment.

Musicals are just awful! All that bursting into spontaneous song will not bring about world peace or save humanity.

The show Friends is overrated.

is overrated. Classical music is amazing.

If you need someone else to write your songs, you are not an artist.

I am not too fond of Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead or Peaky Blinders.

Unpopular opinions about food

Different people have diverse views regarding various types of foods and drinks. Some may be true, while others are mere beliefs. Below are the most common controversial opinions about food that you may find interesting.

Cake is not that good.

Ketchup should be fridge-cold.

Pineapple belongs on a pizza.

Liver is beautiful, the most underrated food of all time.

Mashed potato is the most disgusting thing ever invented.

Vegetables are better than dessert.

Frosted sugar cookies from the grocery store do not taste good.

Oatmeal raisin cookies are just as good as chocolate chip cookies. Time to bring justice to the raisin!

Tomatoes and lettuce are the unnecessary backtracking fetch quest of the burger world.

It is a bread roll, and not a barm or a bread cake or a bap.

French fries and cereal are only good when they're soggy.

I hate avocados, but I love guacamole.

Milk does not build strong bones.

There are not enough plants for everyone to switch to a plant-based diet, so stop trying to convert the world.

Watermelon has absolutely no flavor. It's like biting into mushy water.

Pickle juice is delicious, nutritious, and a treat for your mouth and body.

Mushrooms are the work of the devil and should stay in the ground.

Chocolate is gross.

Avocado tastes like nothing. It is really just a completely flavorless mush.

The only way to eat pancakes and waffles is without syrup.

Fruit should never be warm. Fruit cobblers, crumbles, and pies are travesties.

Dark chocolate digestives are better than milk chocolate digestives.

I am not too fond of pizza with tomato sauce.

Soda fountain Coke tastes different than a can poured over ice.

People drink gin because it is trendy.

Barbecue is not good. I do not want to eat something sweet for my meal.

Unpopular opinions about society

Do you think society is too judgemental? Well, below are some of the controversial opinions on society that will help you to answer the question.

Marriage no longer works.

99% of online marketing advice only works if what you are selling is marketing.

You are the reason your life has turned out as it has.

People will always believe in word- of- mouth instead of the truth.

You will die. I will die. We will be forgotten.

True love is a scam. One can only settle for average.

B**bs being sexualized is not a social construct.

People pay too much attention to other people’s business.

People do not know the behaviours of their own family members but once given the chance, they tend to write or tell unwanted history about others.

However good society teaches, it promotes something else.

Getting presents is more stressful than it is worth.

Money comes first, everything next.

An automatic license is as good as a manual license.

People think that without studies, there might not be any life.

People claim that they hate online bullying, yet they are doing it themselves.

V*rgins are real.

Marriage is a patriarchal tool that gaslights women into giving away their sexual agency and the right to take up their own space.

Anything is better than going to the gym.

Wearing designer does not mean you can dress.

Cold weather is better than warm weather.

Watching a movie at home is better than watching a movie in theatres.

Just because I choose not to have children does not mean: I can’t / I don’t like children / make me a weirdo / or you can spend all of your time trying to convince me why I should.

Unpopular relationship opinions

Often, different people hold diverse views regarding relationships. Which of the following do you think are true?

Long-distance is easy with the right person.

Marriage is a business deal.

Do not get in a relationship if you do not have a job and a car.

A lot of people think it is fun and comfortable to be around each other 24/7, but that is unhealthy. People need their space.

So many people are so desperate for love that they forget to take the time to love and learn themselves.

Love is a choice, not a feeling.

I would much rather be called "darling" or "hun" over "bae."

If you give up, it means you never wanted it.

Your boyfriend should not stop you from finding your husband.

Fairytales have diluted what a real relationship looks like.

I do not have the energy for meaningless and forced relationships as well as unnecessary conversations.

There is no such thing as the honey-moon phase; if you are in love, you are in love. You don’t just “lose the lovey-dovey” feeling after the first couple of months.

If the goal of the relationship is not to eventually get married and be committed forever, then what is the point?

Are romance and comfort mutually exclusive?

Just because some says “I love you”, does not mean you are forced to say it back. Save the opposing party some heartbreak and be honest.

You can never find true love. So, it is better to settle for average.

Single parents should not jump from relationship to relationship.

Everyone you dated before adulthood does not count.

Stop thinking about him because he is not thinking about you.

You cannot make someone change.

Too many baby showers, not enough weddings.

What are unpopular opinions? Remember that these are controversial ideas that contradict the conventional status quo. Precisely, they are opinions by people and not verified truths.

The above unpopular opinions may be true or false. At times, they can hurt because the advice they carry is tough to implement, especially when one holds an opposing view. All in all, they can help one to change their perspectives on various aspects of life.

