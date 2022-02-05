50+ quotes about lockdown life everyone in the world can relate to

The COVID-19 pandemic brought sudden and unavoidable changes globally, and many people had to embrace the new life of staying indoors. As much as the lockdown was unpleasant for many due to the monotony of staying at home and the strict restrictions, they learnt new lessons about the lockdown life. These lessons can be compiled into short, funny, and inspirational lockdown quotes that are relatable to many.

A woman standing in a sunny background during golden hour. Photo: pexels.com, @Jill Wellington (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lockdown quotes are all about reflecting what various people had to go through in silence during the pandemic. Since it is challenging to adapt to a new lifestyle, many people wished the lockdown would end soon. But, others felt that the lockdown allowed them to get in touch with their loved ones, so they had fun together. Below are quotes about lockdown life that everyone can relate to.

Funny quotes about lockdown

Many healthy people now see the funny side of self-isolation after the lockdown phase. Below are some of the quotes about lockdown that you will find amusing.

Never in my whole life would I imagine my hands would consume more alcohol than my mouth.

Eventually, everyone will be quarantined to their houses with no sports to watch… and in 9 months from now, a boom of babies will be born… and we will call them Coronials.

Once this is over, I'm going to do a reverse quarantine and not go home for six weeks.

Best believe I’m clapping on the plane the first place I go after lockdown.

I just want to give you a hug…I guess I will just have to hug you with my eyes instead.

Positive quotes about lockdown

The positive lockdown quotes will inspire you to be patient even if things are not happening according to your plans. Read on these positive quotes below that will ultimately help you make life decisions when you feel discouraged.

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

Aren't you worried? Would that help?

Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together.

Worry is like a rocking chair: It gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere.

Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less.

I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now.

Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness.

I like to think of life as an adventure, like a roller coaster. It helps with the ups and downs.

If you're going through hell, keep going.

Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else.

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain.

When the world is running down, you make the best of what's still around.

A positive quote. Photo: pexels.com, @Simon Berger (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This here bearing went out. We didn't know it was going, so we didn’ worry none. Now she's out an' we'll fix her. An' by Christ that goes for the rest of it.

You can't always get what you want, but you get what you need if you try sometimes.

Short quotes about lockdown

Short lockdown quotes inspire and help people take action at tough times with positivity. They motivate those who feel like losing steam and enable you to invest in personal growth regardless of the unfriendly situations. Below are some of the short lockdown quotes that will encourage you.

Dawn comes after the darkness.

Nothing's okay. So it's okay.

Don't worry, be happy.

Keep calm and carry on.

A life lived in fear is a life half lived.

That which does not kill us makes us stronger.

Better to be busy than to be busy worrying.

Quotes about lockdown babies

Everyone will agree that kids are hilarious and heartwarming, and you want to spend time with them in the lockdown phase. However, we must agree that kids are more prone to get annoyed due to staying at home in a closed environment all the time. Below are some of the funny, sweet, strange and wise lockdown quotes for babies.

Mom, this social distancing thing is awesome. I don’t have to wear pants at all this month!

Mom, did you know that if you play in the mud and then don't wash your hands, you can get grownupvirus?

Jeff, you make my immune system stronger because you’re a dirty dog.

Hey Dad, you’re wearing the mask of the virus.

Mom, I know it seems like everything is falling apart, no school, stuck at home and all that stuff… but is there no better time for this to happen? I mean, think about how beautiful it has been outside, it's spring, the sun is shining, and we have been going on walks.

An inspiring quote for children. Photo: UGC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lockdown quotes for friends

Lockdown restrictions and not being in touch with friends make life boring. Here are the quotes you can use for your special person when you miss them.

While we might be separated, I'm still celebrating with you, so let's raise a glass and have some fun!

We might be physically apart, but we can still spend the day together!

Never let your best friends get lonely… keep disturbing them.

I don’t know what’s tighter, my jeans or our friendship.

The truth is, no matter how lonely you might feel, you’re never going through anything alone….you can choose your family.

Cutting people out of your life is easy; keeping them in is hard.

True friends are always together in spirit.

This pandemic made me realize that 90% of my social life was just meeting up with friends to eat.

You ever have those friends that you don't even remember how you became friends; you just suddenly were friends one day.

If only there was a Lockdown of Social Media and humans connected with humans in the real world; it would be the first step towards Humanity being revived again!

Quotes about lockdown birthdays

Many people celebrated their birthdays on lockdown without their friends and family. Here are sweet and funny quotes you could have sent your friends and family on their birthdays to shower them with love.

We might be apart today, but you’re always in my heart! Wishing you the best.

Since I can’t see you on your birthday, I’m sending you a virtual hug and kiss instead.

Thank God we are on lockdown, or I would have to actually see you!

Happy Lockdown Birthday to You, dear. I hope you are doing great in this tough time. Stay home and take care of yourself. Don’t waste the time, you can use that to improve your skill, health, and patience, good luck to you.

This birthday card is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses!

It’s hard to celebrate a birthday at this time. I can’t believe that I can’t meet you on your birthday.

Don't worry that your birthday is during the lockdown, and we can make up for it with a BIG party when we're finally reunited.

Nothing can ruin the happiness of your birthday celebration. May you have an awesome time with your family at home, stay safe and Happy Birthday to You.

Quotes about lockdown ending

After struggling with the tedious lockdown, you now crave for freedom to move around like before and get in touch with your loved ones. You probably want to link up with friends and family members once the restrictions are pulled out.

Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end.

This, too, shall pass.

I can't wait to see you when this is all over.

A young lady wearing a medical mask and facing the window. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

I know what I have to do now; I've got to keep breathing because the sun will rise tomorrow. Who knows what the tide could bring?

Don't worry about a thing, because every little thing is going to be alright.

It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle; it will disappear.

Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else.

When you go through lockdown quotes, you will realize that they are inspirational, and they give hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. They are also funny and captivating to read, especially when you need something to keep you chirpy. Hopefully, you will find these lockdown quotes encouraging and compelling.

