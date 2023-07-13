A Nigerian family in Lagos state got a complete home makeover that changed their living condition for the better

With the help of Fisayo Fosudo, they got new times in their tiny apartment with new set of appliances like a washing machine and TV

Many people who watched the video that documented the apartment transformation said it got them emotional

A young Nigerian man, Fisayo Fosudo, also a tech reviewer, changed the lives of a family of four children and their homes.

At the beginning of the video, Fisayo mentioned that he and his team went out on the street of Lagos to speak with residents about the harsh realities they face.

Out of the people spoken to, the family was lucky. Their home's ceiling was fitted, and the small apartment was tiled. The water closet in the toilet was replaced. Their kitchen got a new sink.

While the renovation was ongoing, they were driven to a comfortable hotel for some days. They cherished the experience. Many people who saw the transformation of the apartment were wowed. They got a new flat-screen TV, generator, and washing machine.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kuziyano said:

"Almost moved to tears watching this."

@nimiedimeh6181 said:

"Smiled so hard when I saw the boys in the hotel. You could tell that their soul was pleased. Smiled even harder when I saw Fisayo pricing stuff in the market. And a tear almost escaped my eye when I saw the messages Alhaji sent."

@TayoAinaFilms said:

"This is so awesome to watch. I’m glad to see how it all finally came together. Well done bro, you killed it with the storytelling."

@drdddrightrdnowiexddwerede9618 said:

"The way God answers prayer is just amazing crazy mehn. When you list expect it that’s when He shows up."

@kelvinhassan1813 said:

"Wow, this had me in TEARS. May God bless all the people involve in the 'transformation project' of this family."

Smart lady redesigned her room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @happinessmgani913, made a short video of how she was able to manage the small space her one-room apartment could give her.

To arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.

Lady transformed her dad's room

In other news, a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, shared a short video of how she changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.

The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.

