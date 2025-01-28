50 Gen Alpha slang words that parents and teachers have to know

Generation Alpha comprises kids born between 2010 and 2024. Their slang is influenced by platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Roblox, as well as interactions at school and with friends. Explore some Gen Alpha slang words that parents and teachers should be familiar with.

Generation Alpha is the demographic cohort succeeding Generation Z and preceding Generation Beta. Photo: Adrienne Bresnahan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gen Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, has developed slang deeply influenced by digital platforms, with terms such as 'yeet' and "Ohio" emerging rapidly from viral online content. As parents, understanding Gen Alpha slang words can be both fun and useful, especially if you want to connect better with this generation.

Gen Alpha slang words with meanings

Generation Alpha has been raised in a digital world, creating its unique slang words. Parents and teachers might struggle to keep up with these new terms, but understanding them can help bridge the communication gap. Here are some essential Gen Alpha slang words that every parent and teacher should know.

1. Cap (to lie or exaggerate)

Meaning: Cap is a slang term for lying, exaggerating, or making an untrue statement. It Is often used to call someone out for being dishonest or misleading.

Example: That story about you meeting Tiffany Haddish is a total cap!

2. No Cap (no lie, being truthful)

Meaning: No Cap is the opposite of 'cap' and can mean being honest, truthful, or sincere. It is used to confirm that what someone says is true and not a lie.

Example: I am telling you, this is the best food I have ever had. No cap!

3. Savage (a bold or confident person)

Meaning: The word savage is used to describe someone fearless, confident, and bold.

Example: Did you see how she handled that situation? She was savage!

4. Vibe (a feeling of an atmosphere or situation)

Meaning: Vibe is used to describe the mood, energy, or atmosphere of a situation or person.

Example: The music at that party was so chill. It was a whole vibe.

Understanding Gen Alpha slang words can definitely make connecting with them easier. Photo: FG Trade (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

5. Twin (best friend)

Meaning: Twin is another common Gen Alpha slang word used to describe a best friend or someone who shares a close bond with you.

Example: That is my twin! We think alike in almost everything.

6. Skibidi (silly or foolish)

Meaning: Skibidi is used to describe something silly, stupid, or foolish.

Example: That prank was so skibidi.

7. Ohio (weird or bizarre)

Meaning: Ohio is slang used to describe something strange, bizarre, or unexpected, often with a humorous twist.

Example: That video was so Ohio, I couldn’t stop laughing.

8. Basic (unoriginal or mainstream)

Meaning: Basic describes someone or something that is mainstream or lacks originality, often used in a judgmental way.

Example: That outfit is so basic.

9. Clutch (critical or timely)

Meaning: The Gen Alphas use this term when something is done at the right moment or in a critical situation.

Example: That last-minute save was clutch!

Social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Roblox heavily influence Gen Alpha slang. Photo: FG Trade (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

10. Sus (suspicious, shady, or questionable)

Meaning: Sus is short for suspicious and is used to call out something or someone that seems shady, dishonest, or questionable.

Example: She has been acting sus lately like she is hiding something.

11. Gyatt/Gyat (strong excitement, surprise, or admiration)

Meaning: Gyatt or gyat is a reaction or expression used to convey excitement, admiration, or surprise, often in response to something good or unexpected.

Example: He just posted a new photo, and, gyatt, he looks amazing!

12. Edge (on the brink, especially in gaming)

Meaning: Edge refers to being on the verge of something. It is often used in gaming to describe a close or intense situation.

Example: That match was on the edge of my seat!

13. Clout (to influence, power, or fame)

Meaning: The word clout refers to influence, power, or fame, particularly in social media and online communities.

Example: He is trying to gain clout by collaborating with popular YouTubers.

Gen Alpha slang constantly evolves, with new words and phrases emerging frequently. Photo: FG Trade Latin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

14. Stan (a dedicated fan of someone or something)

Meaning: Stan is a term used to describe someone who is a superfan of something or someone.

Example: I totally stan that new artist.

15. Chad (a stereotypical alpha male)

Meaning: Chad is a slang term for a confident, dominant, and stereotypical alpha male, often with exaggerated masculinity traits.

Example: He is such a Chad. He always gets what he wants.

16. FOMO (fear of Missing Out)

Meaning: FOMO stands for "Fear of Missing Out" and is widely used among Gen Alphas to describe the anxiety or worry of missing out on an event or activity.

Example: Seeing everyone at the party is giving me FOMO.

17. Hits different (something unique or special)

Meaning: When something hits different, it feels unique, special, or emotionally impactful compared to similar things or past experiences.

Example: That homemade meal after a long trip hits differently.

18. Snatched (looking very good or put together)

Meaning: Snatched means looking amazing, often used for someone with a well-styled appearance.

Example: She looks snatched in that outfit!

Understanding Gen Alpha slang can help parents, teachers, and other adults connect with this generation more deeply. Photo: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

19. Yeet (to throw or express excitement)

Meaning: This Gen Alpha slang term is used to express excitement, approval, or emphasis when throwing something, both literally and figuratively.

Example: He yeeted the ball across the field.

20. Main Character (centre of attention)

Meaning: The word refers to someone who acts as if they are the protagonist of a story, often exuding confidence or commanding attention in a situation.

Example: She walked into the party like the main character.

21. Vibin' (enjoying the moment)

Meaning: To relax or enjoy yourself in the mood or atmosphere.

Example: I am just vibin' to some great music by the beach.

22. Vibe Check (evaluating energy or mood)

Meaning: The word vibe check is used to assess or evaluate the atmosphere or mood of a situation or group.

Example: That party passed the vibe check. It was so chill and fun!

23. Thirsty (desperate for attention or validation)

Meaning: The slang thirsty describes someone desperate or overly eager, especially for attention or validation.

Example: She keeps posting selfies every hour—she is so thirsty for likes.

Slang words often reflect the culture and values of Gen Alpha, such as independence and a love for digital culture. Photo: FG Trade Latin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

24. Tea: (Gossip or juicy information)

Meaning: Tea refers to gossip or juicy information, often shared in a casual or informal setting.

Example: Spill the tea! What happened at the party last night?

25. Squad: (Close group of friends)

Meaning: Squad refers to a close-knit group of friends or people who regularly hang out together.

Example: We are going to the movies with the whole squad this weekend.

26. Rizz (charisma or charm)

Meaning: The slang word rizz is short for charisma. It refers to someone's charm, magnetism, or ability to attract others.

Example: Wow, that guy has so much rizz.

27. Sigma (independent, cool leader)

Meaning: The word refers to a dominant, independent person who does not follow the crowd but still holds a cool, respected position.

Example: John is such a sigma. He does his own thing, and everyone respects him.

28. It’s Giving (describing vibe or impression)

Meaning: It’s giving is a term used to describe the vibe, energy, or impression that something or someone is giving off.

Example: Her outfit is giving her major confidence today.

Gen Alpha slang often reflects their playful and creative approach to language. Photo: Rachasuk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

29. Not Gonna Lie (honestly speaking)

Meaning: Not gonna lie is another commonly used Gen Alpha slang word to preface an honest, straightforward, or potentially blunt statement.

Example: Not gonna lie; that movie was terrible.

30. Low-key (subtle or understated)

Meaning: The term low-key means something is subtle, not too obvious, or done quietly.

Example: She threw a low-key birthday party with just a few close friends.

31. Menty B (mental breakdown)

Meaning: Menty B is short for mental breakdown, referring to a moment of emotional overwhelm.

Example: She had a full menty B after the test.

32. Yapping (talking excessively)

Meaning: The word yapping means talking a lot, usually in an annoying or non-stop way.

Example: She's always yapping about her new house.

33. Fanum Tax (Stealing food from a friend)

Meaning: Refers to the act of taking a bite of someone else’s food, popularized by streamer Fanum during streams on Twitch.

Example: My friend took a big Fanum Tax out of my burger when I wasn’t looking!

Slang allows Gen Alpha to express themselves more authentically. Photo: AnnaStills (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

34. Aura Points (coolness measure)

Meaning: The term aura points refers to how cool or impressive someone is based on their vibe.

Example: Her confidence gave her major aura points.

35. Delulu ( Delusional or overly optimistic)

Meaning: Also used by Gen Z, the word delulu describes someone delusional or overly optimistic.

Example: She thinks she is going to win the talent show, but he is totally delulu.

36. Goblin Mode (chaotic, lazy, or silly behaviour)

Meaning: Goblin mode refers to acting chaotic, lazy, or carefree without caring about judgment.

Example: I am in full goblin mode this weekend.

Meaning: The word cheugy describes something that is no longer trendy or is considered unfashionable.

Example: Those skinny jeans are so cheugy.

38. Skibidi Ohio Rizz (weird or unusual charm)

Meaning: Skibidi Ohio Rizz refers to someone who is weird but still has a unique charm.

Example: He has got that Skibidi Ohio Rizz going on.

39. Ghosting (suddenly cutting off communication)

Meaning: Ghosting means to suddenly stop all communication with someone without explanation.

Example: I can’t believe she ghosted me after our date.

40. Dog Water (extremely bad)

Meaning: Dog water is a term used to describe something extremely bad or worthless.

Example: That movie was straight-up dog water.

Memes and viral content inspire many Gen Alpha slang words. Photo: AnnaStills (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

41. Cringe (embarrassing or awkward)

Meaning: Cringe is used to describe something awkward or embarrassing.

Example: That dance was so cringe.

42. Mewing (proper tongue posture for facial changes)

Meaning: Mewing refers to a technique where you press your tongue to the roof of your mouth to make your jawline appear more defined.

Example: He is been mewing for months, and his jawline looks way sharper.

43. Slaps (really good, especially music)

Meaning: The term slaps is used to describe something really good, especially music.

Example: This song slaps!

44. Simp (excessive devotion or admiration)

Meaning: Simp is used to describe someone who shows too much affection or devotion, often unreciprocated.

Example: Don't be a simp; stand up for yourself.

45. Ick (something unpleasant or off-putting)

Meaning: Ick refers to a feeling of discomfort or disgust, often triggered by a small habit or trait.

Example: His constant bragging gives me the ick.

Gen Alpha slang words reflect their immersion in technology. Photo: FG Trade (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

46. Mad Lit (extremely exciting or fun)

Meaning: Means something is exceptionally fun or exciting.

Example: The concert was mad lit!

47. Negative Aura (a bad or unappealing vibe)

Meaning: Negative aura refers to a bad or unappealing vibe someone or something gives off.

Example: I am not going to that party; the negative aura is strong.

48. Glow Up (a noticeable improvement, usually in appearance)

Meaning: Glow-up refers to a significant improvement, especially in looks or style, over time.

Example: She had the ultimate glow-up after high school.

49. Fax Only (only the truth)

Meaning: Fax only means saying nothing but the truth, with no lies or exaggerations.

Example: I am speaking fax only, that was the best movie I have ever watched.

50. Snack (attractive person)

Meaning: Snack refers to someone who looks attractive or "good enough to eat."

Example: He is looking like a whole snack today.

What is Gen Alpha's slang?

Gen Alpha slang is a collection of words and phrases that Generation Alpha uses. These terms are often influenced by the digital environment, including social media and online gaming.

What is the meaning of Gen A?

Gen A is a shorthand term for Generation Alpha, which refers to people born between the early 2010s and mid-2020s. The term is used to describe the generation that follows Generation Z and comes before Generation Beta.

Is 'Slay' Gen Z or Gen Alpha?

Slay is a term used by both Generation Z (Gen Z) and Generation Alpha (Gen Alpha) to describe someone who is doing something exceptionally well or achieving great success.

These are some of the Gen Alpha slang terms you need to know to keep up with this generation. Gen Alpha is growing up in a world where social media, memes, and viral trends shape everyday communication.

Legit. ng recently published an interesting list of Yoruba names. The Yoruba is one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. The group occupies the southern part of Nigeria and parts of Benin and Togo. There are many Yoruba names for parents to consider when naming their children.

The Yoruba name their children the first seven to nine days after birth. Parents must pick a Yoruba name which has a meaning that befits the child. These names depend on the family, time of birth and circumstances around the child's birth.

Source: Legit.ng