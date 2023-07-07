Mark Zuckerberg's Threads is causing a stir in Nigerian cyberspace, and while many are ecstatic to use the newly launched app, others are coming up with conspiracy theories

Famous Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut publicly revealed that the logo of the trending app possibly represents the 666 satanic mark

Not stopping there, popular celebrity beautician Jojostouch made allegations similar to Tunde's and stated that she was deactivating the app immediately

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has called the attention of his fellow countrymen to the possible hidden signs of the newly launched Threads app.

The influencer took to Instagram to reveal that he was seeing three numbers (666), the renowned figure claimed to be the mark of the beast or anti-Christ.

Tunde Ednut spots hidden satanic signs on the Threads app Credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Alerting his followers to what he spotted in the Threads logo that looks like an inverted "at" symbol, Tunde pleaded with netizens to closely observe what he had just noticed.

"Look well, me I dey see like 3 numbers Oo! You fit see am?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not stopping there, he went on to say:

"Shey na my eyes? Shey no be say person don join cult."

Celebrity makeup artist deactivates Threads app

Another known social media figure and celebrity makeup artist, Jojostouch, shared similar thoughts with Tunde Ednut and took to her personal page to inform her fans and followers.

She wrote:

"I just tried to use different colours to trace this out, I no do again. This is not even the time to be doing anyhow and acting ignorant. All the signs of endtime are complete, it's just a matter of time now, I cannot with my eyes wide open, and after seeing what is this glearing and clear ignorantly dive into something just because its a new trend, I love Jesus too much to openly accept this.

So I'll be deactivating my account on there. #JesusIsLordForever.

However, the beautician got attacked for making such a statement about Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched app, In reaction to the trolls, she noted that wokeness shouldn't be ignorance, and asked netizens to say their truth.

"Deleting this post later. All man for himself, its crazy how people come on here to attack me and say trash, the WOKENESS shouldn’t be Ignorance pls, also I’m not going to be mature about some commenters, i go give u back woto woto."

See the posts below:

Nigerian celebrity makeup artist Jojostouch speaks about Mark Zuckerberg's Threads app. Credit: @jojostouch

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to Tunde and Jojo's call out on Threads

Nigerians still navigating the new social cyberspace took to the comment section to share their amazement at the entire observation. As expected, many bashed the two (Tunde and Jojo) while claiming that religion has harmed its people. See their comments below:

mhiz.mabella:

"If you Dey see 666 gather here ooo make we tell God say we no follow ooo ."

adetinuade_:

"Hmmm… E wo logun no deleting of app except you delete instagram. Me I want to make heaven o, I no Dey collect mark of the beast o. Lemme goan read the book of Revelations again to know if I’m still on the right track ."

kaeskarlet:

"Wow! Well deleting the threads all without deleting instagram is actually weird because they are literally same app built by same person. The threads app is mainly for texts and growing a closer community with your followers and this is for pictures and videos. As for the sign that is clearing an @ sign but what do I know. All man to his own."

sandra_essiene:

"You actually can’t delete it without deleting your Instagram. For better for worse."

ighalo_ms:

"My own be sey "why dem go dey put the number wey we take sign up for our bio? To show late comers abi what? If so omo people like wizkid wey no send anybody go carry like 100millionth. Abeg anybody know who carry nunber 1 for this school or cult or whatever?"

jiganbabaoja:

"I will like to fight the satan behind the 666 on the app maybe e get power pass me ! Nigeria don show me shege I no fear anybody."

Speed Darlington beefs Tunde Ednut, calls on FBI to investigate him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rapper Speed Darlington came under fire on social media over a video post made about celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Darlington talked down on the blogger's lavish birthdays in different Nigerian states and countries all over the world.

He accused Ednut of being a scammer, and many Nigerians were quick to set him straight on behalf of the blogger.

Source: Legit.ng