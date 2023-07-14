A lady has come on Twitter to show people a tiny house she managed to get for herself at the age of 19

The lady, Thaidzo, said she is happy she is finally a house owner as a teenager and she could not wait to show it off

The size of the house and the materials used in constructing it has sparked interesting reactions from many Twitter users

A lady has taken to Twitter to showcase a small house she is able to get for herself.

The lady, Thaidzo, sparked reactions after saying she was finally able to get her own place at the age of 19.

The lady sparked reactions on Twitter after showing off her tiny house. Photo credit: Twitter/@thaidzo7.

Source: Twitter

Thaidzo showed the keys to the house in one of the photos, which have now gone viral and garnered massive views and reactions on Twitter.

Photos of a tiny house belonging to a lady go viral on Twitter

The walls of the house are built with corrugated iron sheets instead of blocks, and it is also roofed with the colour of the sheets on its walls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The house appears to consist of only one room, but this is not clear as the interiors were not shown.

Thaidzo, however, seems to be proud of her house, no matter how small and modest it is.

She wrote while posting the photo:

"At the age of 19 I finally have my own place."

See her Tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Iamdomi3 said:

"Celebrate your small wins."

@Sinethemba_S said:

"Well done Nana. Many here are bashing you from their tired parent's back rooms of their grandparent's living room floors... don't be discouraged. I so wish you own that plot and come back here with you have fulfilled your mission with it. Even if you dont, you have peace."

@Nonksv commented:

"Such posts are my favorite. It displays relatable and actual growth, which social media platforms frequently fail to display."

@kgonewild21 reacted:

"Progress is progress. No matter how small. This right here is the start of the future."

@bobbys_wingman commented:

"A win is a win."

Video of portable house goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man showed a mobile house which could be lifted and taken to anywhere.

In a viral video that fascinated a lot of people, the man said all one needs is a parcel of land and the house could be planted on it.

When the photo of the house was shared on Facebook, it got some people excited.

Source: Legit.ng