Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan posted a video on October 25, 2026, challenging a pastor's dramatic fire-and-water miracle

The demonstration pointed to a well-known chemical substance as the likely source of the spectacular church display

Nigerians flooded the comments with strong reactions, including personal accounts of losing money to similar displays

Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan has once again put a church miracle under the microscope, this time targeting a clip that showed flames and smoke erupting from a congregation member's pocket during a service.

In the original church footage, a pastor splashed water towards a member's pocket, triggering an explosive burst of fire, accompanied by a loud sound and visible shock from the congregation.

VeryDarkMan demonstrates how a pastor’s water-and-fire miracle produces flames and smoke, fans react. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan, posting on his Instagram page on October 25, 2026, countered this by staging his own outdoor demonstration using sodium metal, a chemical substance that reacts violently with water to produce dense smoke and fire.

His argument was straightforward, stating that what the congregation witnessed was basic chemistry, not a supernatural event.

The sodium-water reaction is, in fact, covered in Nigerian secondary school science.

When sodium contacts cold water, it produces sodium hydroxide and releases hydrogen gas, which can ignite, sometimes explosively.

Viewers were quick to point out that placing such a material in a pocket carries serious physical risks for whoever is involved.

Public reaction was swift and wide-ranging.

Some commenters flagged that women in the church appeared to have wrappers ready in advance, suggesting prior knowledge of what was about to happen.

Others drew comparisons to tactics reportedly used by native doctors to impress clients and extract payments.

This is not VeryDarkMan's first confrontation with religious claims.

He has previously tested healing water products sold by prominent clergy, with those challenges drawing both public applause and legal pushback from the figures concerned.

The latest video follows the same approach: isolate a specific, visually dramatic claim and offer a reproducible, real-world counter-demonstration.

Watch VDM demonstrate the pastor's miracle in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to VDM's video

Social media users weighed in with their views:

@luvingking wrote:

"Haha. Fake of the highest order. He had put something inside his pocket, that catches fire upon pouring it water. I can't but laugh. Look how useless all your in that church have become."

@Raphmatics added:

"Basic chemistry. Religion thrives on ignorance tbvh. You'll treat this in ss2 under Metals and their compounds. Sodium reacts explosively with cold water to form Sodium hydroxide."

@blastc4 declared:

"VDM DOING the lords work: Another PASTORPRENEUR EXPOSED. One down, many coming."

@ivorysurge noted:

"Sodium metal react rigorously with water, and when it does fire is produced. You also know its fake because how did those women already know to have wrappers on stand by inorder to cover him."

@Sire_Sammi cautioned:

"Very dangerous reaction. Could explode and burn his thigh. Even native doctors use this to deceive Yahoo boys and make them think they've been bathe in fire."

@sisiolojuede concluded simply:

"The nonsense that pastor did is actually risky."

@goddy_daniel said:

"All this just to deceive and collect money from gullible Nigerians"

VeryDarkMan’s chemical demonstration of a pastor’s fire miracle sparks outrage and safety concerns among Nigerians. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM sparks debate as he drags Apostle Arome over miracle claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng