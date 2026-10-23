An old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood has resurfaced following the passing of Francis Duru

The prophet, who first delivered the warning on 13 June 2026, urged movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses

Abel Boma stopped short of naming the next person at risk, citing gender to avoid people narrowing their prayers

A prophecy delivered months before Francis Duru's death has gone viral on Instagram, with many Nigerians drawing connections between the prophet's words and the actor's passing.

Prophet Abel Boma first issued the warning on June, 13, 2026, calling on Nollywood practitioners to take spiritual action. The video resurfaced on Friday, October, 23 2026, after news of Duru's death sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment community.

In the clip, Abel Boma warned that another Nollywood figure was "rounding up", a phrase he used to suggest someone was nearing death.

Prophet Abel Boma shares what Nollywood practitioners can do amid Francis Duru's passing. Photo creditfrancisduru/@prophectabelboma

Source: Instagram

He said he saw the person "very clearly" but chose not to disclose their identity or gender, arguing that doing so would cause people to pray only for one section of the industry.

Prophet Boma warns of jealousy and competition

Beyond the prophecy itself, Boma used the moment to address what he described as deep-seated rivalry within the industry.

He lamented that older members of the movie community were burying younger ones, reversing the natural order.

Francis Duru continues trending as fans and colleagues mourn his passing. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

"Why should the old be burying the young? I thought it's the young that buries the old," he said.

The cleric went further, calling out jealousy, greed, and hidden competition among colleagues as spiritual dangers. In his words:

"The secret competition is too much. The jealousy among them is too much. The pain in them is too much. The Lord said, what shall you gain being pained, jealous, greedy against your fellow colleagues acting like you are better than everybody?"

Call for Nollywood thanksgiving service

The prophet also renewed a call for Nollywood stars to organise a collective thanksgiving service, suggesting the gathering could "cut a lot of death stories" and offer divine protection.

He urged them to return to Pastor Jerry for prayers, referencing a previous visit he said the industry had made.

"That thanksgiving will caught a lot of death stories and shift it and remove it from the people," he said.

Watch the Instagram resurfaced prophecy that sparked the conversation here:

Reactions from Nigerians online have been a mixture of grief, scepticism, and concern. Here is what some commenters had to say:

@mabelaguezeoma wrote:

"Lord have mercy on our moving industries in Jesus name Amen"

@veval_store asked:

"Sir wait ooo does it mean that after praying against death n it will still come to pass?"

@iyabumbum commented:

"Pastor why don't you pray against the spirit of death in Nigeria movie industry. You can also pray for them."

@chinmaprecious observed:

"If the prophecy is not specifically directed, how then the prayer will be directed? Not doubting but more specific or direction helps a lot."

@maryjane_mike wrote:

"Ah what ever prophecy is given to you or not pray for sound health and long life it's well may the soul of Francis duru rest with the lord amen"

@smart_uzo said:

"So nah bad bad things una dey see, what d esence of seeing without solution"

Bright the seer speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

Source: Legit.ng