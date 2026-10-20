Talk show host Morayo Afolabi Brown shared a harrowing account of the night thugs stormed and set fire to TVC during the 2020 EndSARS protests

Morayo revealed she, co-host Tope, and crew members were locked inside the studio as attackers with torches entered the newsroom

Her 98-year-old grandmother-in-law and mother-in-law walked through the rampaging crowd towards TVC to reach her

Six years after the EndSARS protests shook the country, television host Morayo Afolabi Brown has revisited one of the most terrifying nights of her life, the evening thugs stormed and set ablaze the TVC Communications building while she and her crew were broadcasting live.

Morayo, widely recognised as the host of 'Your View' on TVC, shared the emotional account in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, marking the anniversary of the protests that defined a generation.

Morayo Brown shares how she and her team escaped during the 2020 End SARS protest. Photo credit@morayobrown

Source: Instagram

Morayo Brown shares how thugs invaded TVC

According to Morayo, she had rallied the Your View team the night before, urging them to treat the broadcast as though it could be their final show. Two co-hosts who lived on Lagos Island could not make it due to the unrest, but Morayo and her colleague Tope showed up on the mainland and went live.

Mid-broadcast, her earpiece went silent. The last words she heard were chilling: "Morayo, they are in the building." The production team cut the feed and fled, while she and Tope barricaded the studio door with two chairs after spotting the intruders, already inside the newsroom, torches ablaze.

They attempted to escape through a back exit but found buses already burning outside. Trapped, they began making calls, including one to the Commissioner of Police, pleading not to be forgotten.

Morayo Brown: Family walks through the chaos

What followed was equally extraordinary. Morayo's husband initially ran with the police when they arrived, before turning back against the crowd to get to his wife.

Morayo Afolabi encourages Nigerians as she shares what she went through during the 202 End SARS protest. Photo credit@morayobrown

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, her 98-year-old grandmother-in-law and mother-in-law, watching the events unfold on television at home, walked out of the house and headed straight for TVC, cutting through the mob and its flames.

"Those thugs saw them, left them alone, were chasing the other people, and allowed them to walk through them towards TVC to come and find me," Morayo recounted.

She used the anniversary to urge Nigerians never to diminish what those inside TVC experienced that day.

"The experience of that day, or our own experience that we almost lost our lives, myself, Tope, the crew members, staff members, should not be undermined. Very painful, but we thank God for life," she said.

Watch Morayo Brown's account of what happened to her in 2020:

Fans react to Morayo's EndSARS story

@fayanthony_ commented:

"I was watching live when transmission went off. It was a scary experience. Indeed thank God for life."

@aderonkero wrote:

"Rest well EndSARS Warriors! 🕊🕊🕊"

@_victorywilson shared:

"I watched the show and remembered the day vividly! So scary! Thank God for you! Rest well END SARS Warriors."

@gbadeconceptz recalled:

"I was actually watching the show on TV that day, when the chaos happened me and my wife ran down to Aladelola as if we can reschedule you guys, we saw your mother in-law and your mum screaming day. Omo thank God for life truly."

@dammz_visuals reacted:

"Thank goodness for your life"

@shop4jean_backup added:

"I could remember watching the show live that day and saw how everything played out. Thank God for life."

Mr Macaroni marks EndSARS anniversary

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian skit maker and activist Mr Macaroni commemorated the sixth anniversary of the EndSARS protests by resharing a powerful video of himself addressing crowds during the demonstrations in 2020.

Reflecting on the historic protests, the entertainer expressed concern that Nigerians remain more divided than ever, despite the hopes and demands that brought thousands of young people to the streets. He also highlighted persistent challenges facing the country, including insecurity, hunger, poverty, inadequate healthcare, and rising corruption.

Following his post, fans and followers flooded the comment section with emotional tributes to those who lost their lives during the protests, which took place across Nigeria in October 2020. Many used the occasion to remember the victims and reflect on the demands for police reform, accountability, and better governance that defined the movement.

Source: Legit.ng