Empress Njamah has broken her silence on the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru

The actress revealed that she and Duru's wife had made arrangements to visit him just days before he died

Francis Duru passed away on 22 October 2026 at the age of 57 following a brief illness

The death of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has left the Nigerian film industry in mourning, and his close friend and colleague Empress Njamah has now shared a heartbreaking detail about what was in the works before tragedy struck.

In an emotional tribute posted on social media, Njamah revealed that she and Duru's wife had been making plans to visit the actor just days before he died.

Empress Njamah breaks her silence on Franis Duru’s wife’s plans before his death. Credit: @francisduru, @empressnjamhah

Source: Instagram

The visit, scheduled for Sunday, never came to be.

Writing in her own words, the actress said: "Fade to black… Scene ends. 🎬💔. A legend takes his eternal bow. Rest in peace, my brother, Nna Francis Duru. This came as a rude shock.

"We had planned with your wife to see you on Sunday, but the Director of Life had other plans. The scene has ended, and the curtain has fallen. Oh, death! Why so sudden? Rest in perfect peace, Nna. Your scene may have ended, but your memories will live on—Adieu, my brother."

The tribute painted a picture of just how unexpected the loss was.

Njamah's use of cinematic language, a nod to the world Duru dedicated his life to, gave her message an added layer of poignancy.

Francis Duru passed away on Thursday, 22 October 2026, at the age of 57, after a brief illness. According to family sources, he died at approximately 10:00 PM in a hospital.

Empress Njamah opens up on the plans Franis Duru’s wife had for him before tragedy struck. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

The following morning, his family made the announcement official through his verified Instagram page, thanking fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support throughout his time of illness.

Duru was a celebrated figure in Nollywood, known for his memorable roles across numerous productions that defined a generation of Nigerian cinema.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment community.

See the actress' viral post below:

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng