NOUN portal: login, registration, admission details (2022)
The NOUN portal is a user-friendly platform for enrolling in the course of your choice. Scholars from overseas and across the continent are seeking learning opportunities in the National Open University of Nigeria to enhance their understanding of modern world' systems. Therefore, the institution rolled out long-distance and online learning programs on the NOUN portal for its scholars.
Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (Nigeria's founding president) established The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in July 1983. The institution has been producing knowledgeable graduates and leaders who create practical economic systems and sustainable democracies worldwide. What is a NOUN portal? It is an online platform for applying for admission, paying fees, accessing learning materials, and so on.
How to log into the NOUN student portal
How is information on the NOUN portal managed? The NOUN portal/system was developed by the Directorate of Management Information System of National Open University (NOUMIS). Therefore, NOUMIS ensures that all students can access essential information.
How do I access my NOUN portal?
You have to apply for admission and register as a NOUN student to log in to the portal. Also, complete your application within 24 hours and note that NUON online application form fee is applicable.
Undergraduate courses' form fee is N5, 000, those interested in postgraduate (PGD and Masters) studies pay N7, 500.00, while Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs' forms cost N10,000. Pay the stipulated cost only and ensure you get an official receipt at the point of payment. Since applicants do not need to register on the portal, use these steps to apply for admission at NOUN:
- Visit the NOUN's official website
- Check the menu bar and click Apply.
- Select undergraduate or postgraduate since other programs are not available at the moment.
- Click Choose Faculty at the left-hand side of the screen and select one.
- Fill the displayed form and click Apply.
- Check out the UNIQUE ID display, then tap on Continue.
- Select Bank Branch as payment type and click on Pay.
- Copy and take your RRR number to your bank for payment.
- After payment, return to step 1 only, then click Continue After Payment for Admission.
- Input the UNIQUE ID, RRR number, and course.
- Click Proceed to fill the form, especially all the fields marked with a red star.
- After filling the form, tap Submit and print your admission letter.
- Visit the letter to the nearest study center for verification by the administrative officer.
Easy NOUN student portal login guidelines
Every admitted student of NOUN must sit for an online TMA test and has the right to access the student portal. Learn how to update the NOUN portal because you will be registering new courses each semester.
Here is how to log in to the NOUN new portal:
- Visit the NOUN's official website.
- Click on Students and select Register.
- Fill the form then tap the Submit.
- Click Home to return to the home page.
- Click Student and select Log in.
- Enter Matric number and password to log in.
- Find the Manage Wallet menu and click Load Wallet.
- Fill in the necessary details and amount to pay the click Pay.
- Copy your RRR number and take it to the nearest bank for payment.
Now, check your payment status on the portal:
- Use steps 1, 5, and 6 listed above (in that order) to log into NOUN's website.
- Go to the Manage Wallet menu and click Check Payment Status.
- Enter your Matric and RRR numbers.
- Tap on Check Wallet Payment.
You can now register for the semester's courses, hence choose marketable degrees:
- Visit the NOUN's official website
- Click Home and tap on Registration.
- Select the Semester Registration.
- Enter the required details and click Submit.
- Proceed with your course and examinations registration.
What is NOUN TMA?
Students must undertake the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) on the NOUN TMA portal at their pace and convenience but not beyond the deadline. Submitting the test is closed on that date.
How to take the NOUN TMA test
Attempt at least three TMAs to qualify to sit for exams of the course you have registered for. The final mark is 70%, and each student is expected to achieve excellent results. Here is how you can access a TMA test:
- Go to the NOUN's official website.
- Click Student and tap Log in.
- Enter your Matric Number and password, then click Submit.
- The system will take you to a student profile page.
- Click 2021/2 TMA 1 and log in again using step 2 only.
- Scroll down and select TAKE TMA 1, TMA 2, or TMA 3.
- The TMA test is on the right side of the page.
NOUN university study centers
The portal provides the public with codes of National Open University's official learning centers in each Nigerian state. They include:
Abia State
- Umudike Learning Center: AB01
- Umuahia Prison: AB02
Adamawa State
- Yola Education Hub: AD01
- Gulak Community Education Center: AD02
Akwa Ibom State
- Uyo Training School: AK01
- Anambra State
- Awka Learning: AN01
- Nigeria Prison Service Special School Awka: AN02
Bauchi State
- Azare Community School: BA01
- Bauchi School: BA02
- Bogoro Community School: BA02
Benue State
- Makurdi Education Facility: BN01
- Otukpo Study Center: BN02
- Ugbokolo Learning Institution: BN03
Borno State
- Maiduguri School: BO01
Bayelsa state
- Yenagoa Learning Point: BY01
Cross Rivers State
- Calabar School: CR01
- Ikom Community Education Hub: CR02
Delta State
- Asaba Learning Center: DE01
- Emevor Community School: DE02
- Owhrode Community School: DE03
Eboyin State
- Abakaliki School: EB01
Edo State
- Benin Learning Hub: ED01
- Fugar Community Study Point: ED02
- Uromi Community Study Institution: ED03
Ekiti State
- Ado-Ekiti School: EK01
Enugu State
- Awgu Community School: EN01
- Enugu Study Center: EN02
- Nigerian Prisons Special Study Center Enugu: EN03
- Opi Community School Nsuka: EN04
Federal Capital Territory
- Abuja Model Study Center: FC01
- National Union Of Road Transport Workers Special Study Center Garki Abuja: FC03
- Nigeria Immigration Service Special Study Center Abuja: FC04
- Nigeria Police Special Study Center Kubwa Abuja: FC05
- Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Special Study Center Sauka Abuja: FC06
- Special Study Center Nigerian Prison Service National Headquarters Abuja: FC07
- Viite Special Study Center Abuja: FC08
- Wuse II Study Center Abuja: FC09
- National Assembly Special Study Center Abuja: FC10
State of Abuja
- Kuje Prison: FC11
- Gombe State
- Gombe Study Center: GM01
Imo State
- Owerri Study Center: IM01
Jigawa State
- Dutse Study Center: JG01
Kebbi State
- Kebbi Study Center: KB01
Kaduna State
- Kaduna Study Center: KD01
- Kagoro Study Center: KD02
- Nigerian Air Force Special Study Center Kaduna: KD03
- Kaduna Prison: KD04
Kogi State
- Idah Community Study Center: KG01
- Iyara Community School: KG02
- Lokoja Study Center: KG03
- Ogori Community Study Center: KG04
Kano State
- Kano Study Center: KN01
Katsina State
- Katsina Study Center: KT02
- Masari Community Facility: KT03
Kwara State
- Ilorin Education Center: KW01
- Nigeria Army Special Study Center Ilorin: KW02
- Oka-Akoko Community School: KW03
- Offa Community School: KW04
State of Lagos
- Lagos Education Center: LA01
- Mccarthy Education Center Lagos: LA02
- Mushin Learning Center Lagos: LA03
- Nigeria Navy Special Learning Center Apapa Lagos: LA04
- Nigerian Medium Security Prisons Special Study Center Kirikiri Lagos: LA05
- Nigerian Maximum Security Prison Special Study Center Kirikiri: LA07
- Nigerian Female Prison Special Study Center Kirikiri: LA08
- Nigeria Prison Service Special Learning Center Ikoyi: LA09
Niger State
- Minna: NG01
Nasarawa State
- Lafia: NS01
- Nigeria Prison Service Special Learning Center Keffi: NS02
- Lafia Prison: NS03
Ogun State
- Abeokuta: OG01
- Awa-Ijebu Community Education Center: OG02
- Abeokuta Prison: OG03
Ondo State
- Akure: ON01
Osun State
- Iwo: OS01
- Osogbo: OS02
- Otan-Ayegbaju Community Learning Center: OS03
- Boluwaduru Community Education Center: OS04
Oyo State
- Ibadan Learning Center: OY01
Plateau State
- Jos Learning Center: PL01
Rivers State
- Nigerian Prisons Special Study Center Port-Harcourt: RV01
- Portharcourt Learning Center: RV01
Sokoto State
- Sokoto Education Center: SO01
Taraba State
- Jalingo Training Center: TR01
- Wukari Learning Center: TR02
Yobe State
- Damaturu Education Center: YB01
Zamfara State
- Gusau Education Center: ZM01
Courses offered on the NOUN student portal
Below is a list of all online courses at the National Open University of Nigeria:
- B.Agric Animal Science
- B.Agric Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- B.Agric Agricultural Economics and Agro-Business
- PGD. Agricultural Extension Management
- B.Agric Crop Science
- B.Agric Soil and Land Resources Management
- Bachelor of Arts French
- Bachelor of Arts English
- Bachelor of Arts Christian Religious Studies
- Bachelor of Arts Islamic Studies
- bioPGD. Christian Religious Studies
- M.A. Christian Religious Studies
- Bachelor of Arts (Ed) Early Childhood Education
- Bachelor of Arts (Ed) English
- Bachelor of Arts (Ed) French
- Bachelor of Arts (Ed) Primary Education
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Physics
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Biology
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Business Education
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Agricultural Science
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Biology
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Computer Science
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Mathematics
- Bachelor of Science (Ed) Integrated Science
- M.ED. Educational Technology
- M.ED. Science Education
- PGD. Education
- M.ED. Administration and Planning
- M.ED. Guidance and Counselling
- B.NSc. Nursing
- B.Sc. Public Health
- B.Sc. Environmental Health Science
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- PGD. Business Administration
- PGD. Public Administration
- Masters in Business Administration
- Masters in Public Administration
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Marketing
- B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
- B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- PGD. Information Technology
- M.Sc. Information Technology
- B.Sc. Information Technology
- B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology
- B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science
- B.Sc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Biology
- B.Sc. Physics
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- PGD. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Tourism Studies
- B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
- PGD. Criminology and Security Studies
- Diploma in Business Communication
- Diploma in Arabic and Islamic Studies
- Certificate in Arabic and Islamic Studies
- Diploma in Financial Management
- Diploma in Medical Practice
- Certificate in French
- Diploma in French
- Diploma in Marketing
- Diploma in Entrepreneurship
- Certificate in Theology
- Diploma in Christian Theology
- Certificate in Dental Office Practice
- Certificate in Computer Literacy
- Certificate in Call Center Skills
- Proficiency Certificate in Mobile Phone Repairs
- PhD Educational Administration
- PhD Christian Theology
- PhD Science Education
- PhD Educational Technology
- PhD Educational Planning
- PhD Business Administration
- PhD Public Administration
- PhD Mathematics Education
N/B: Here are essential things to note about NOUN's application for the admission process:
- You must have at least 5 O-level credits to qualify for undergraduate admission. Mathematics and English language credits are mandatory, while the rest vary depending on the course.
- Those who pay via banks in Nigeria should click on the "continue after payment" button and enter their RRR and the Unique ID. At this point, they have the option of changing the course you applied for at this college/university.
- Those who had paid using an RRR generated in the previous semester or earlier must restart the process until they are redirected to Remita. Also, enter the new Unique ID that pops up and the old RRR before clicking on "proceed after payment."
- After successful payment, there will be an auto-generated application form that an applicant should fill before the deadline. The application process is automatic, and the outcome is instant.
- Applicants are allowed to use online payment cards to pay application forms' fees. You get the registration form faster if you use digital payment methods compared to depositing the money in the bank in person.
- To qualify for a Masters, PGD, or HND program, the applicant must have at least a second class lower first degree in their field and at least five O-level credits. English and Mathematics credits are a must. Some additional requirements may be needed depending on the learning program.
- For PhD applicants, attach copies of your cover letter, certificates, research proposal, and two academic reference letters on the printed registration form and send all the documents to:
Secretary,
School of Postgraduate Studies,
National Open University of Nigeria
University Village, Plot 91, Cadastral Zone
Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Way Jabi-Abuja
Accessing learning materials
NOUN administrators upload learning materials on the NOUN student portal for every scholar, not only the online and distance learning students. To access these materials, students should request NOUMIS using these contacts:
- Call: 09022550098
- Email address: noumis@noun.edu.ng
Why is the NOUN portal not opening?
Are you wondering, "when is the NOUN portal closing?" Noun admission form is always available, but the registration process closes after a limited time. Is the NOUN portal still open? The 2021/2022 registration for new students ended on the 30th of September 2021.
Always be on the watch out for NOUN portal registration. The institution makes public announcements on mainstream media whenever it opens the portal for people to apply.
Legit.ng also shared details about how to register for N-Power. The federal government promised to employ a million beneficiaries of the N-Power program's Batch C.
Also, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development assured citizens that registration, verification, and onboarding would be done online on a centralized system.
