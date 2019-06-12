NOUN portal: login, registration, admission details (2022)

The NOUN portal is a user-friendly platform for enrolling in the course of your choice. Scholars from overseas and across the continent are seeking learning opportunities in the National Open University of Nigeria to enhance their understanding of modern world' systems. Therefore, the institution rolled out long-distance and online learning programs on the NOUN portal for its scholars.

Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (Nigeria's founding president) established The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in July 1983. The institution has been producing knowledgeable graduates and leaders who create practical economic systems and sustainable democracies worldwide. What is a NOUN portal? It is an online platform for applying for admission, paying fees, accessing learning materials, and so on.

How to log into the NOUN student portal

How is information on the NOUN portal managed? The NOUN portal/system was developed by the Directorate of Management Information System of National Open University (NOUMIS). Therefore, NOUMIS ensures that all students can access essential information.

How do I access my NOUN portal?

You have to apply for admission and register as a NOUN student to log in to the portal. Also, complete your application within 24 hours and note that NUON online application form fee is applicable.

Undergraduate courses' form fee is N5, 000, those interested in postgraduate (PGD and Masters) studies pay N7, 500.00, while Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs' forms cost N10,000. Pay the stipulated cost only and ensure you get an official receipt at the point of payment. Since applicants do not need to register on the portal, use these steps to apply for admission at NOUN:

Visit the NOUN's official website Check the menu bar and click Apply. Select undergraduate or postgraduate since other programs are not available at the moment. Click Choose Faculty at the left-hand side of the screen and select one. Fill the displayed form and click Apply. Check out the UNIQUE ID display, then tap on Continue. Select Bank Branch as payment type and click on Pay. Copy and take your RRR number to your bank for payment. After payment, return to step 1 only, then click Continue After Payment for Admission. Input the UNIQUE ID, RRR number, and course. Click Proceed to fill the form, especially all the fields marked with a red star. After filling the form, tap Submit and print your admission letter. Visit the letter to the nearest study center for verification by the administrative officer.

Easy NOUN student portal login guidelines

Every admitted student of NOUN must sit for an online TMA test and has the right to access the student portal. Learn how to update the NOUN portal because you will be registering new courses each semester.

Here is how to log in to the NOUN new portal:

Visit the NOUN's official website. Click on Students and select Register. Fill the form then tap the Submit. Click Home to return to the home page. Click Student and select Log in. Enter Matric number and password to log in. Find the Manage Wallet menu and click Load Wallet. Fill in the necessary details and amount to pay the click Pay. Copy your RRR number and take it to the nearest bank for payment.

Now, check your payment status on the portal:

Use steps 1, 5, and 6 listed above (in that order) to log into NOUN's website.

Go to the Manage Wallet menu and click Check Payment Status.

menu and click Enter your Matric and RRR numbers.

and numbers. Tap on Check Wallet Payment.

You can now register for the semester's courses, hence choose marketable degrees:

Visit the NOUN's official website Click Home and tap on Registration. Select the Semester Registration. Enter the required details and click Submit. Proceed with your course and examinations registration.

What is NOUN TMA?

Students must undertake the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) on the NOUN TMA portal at their pace and convenience but not beyond the deadline. Submitting the test is closed on that date.

How to take the NOUN TMA test

Attempt at least three TMAs to qualify to sit for exams of the course you have registered for. The final mark is 70%, and each student is expected to achieve excellent results. Here is how you can access a TMA test:

Go to the NOUN's official website. Click Student and tap Log in. Enter your Matric Number and password, then click Submit. The system will take you to a student profile page. Click 2021/2 TMA 1 and log in again using step 2 only. Scroll down and select TAKE TMA 1, TMA 2, or TMA 3. The TMA test is on the right side of the page.

NOUN university study centers

The portal provides the public with codes of National Open University's official learning centers in each Nigerian state. They include:

Abia State

Umudike Learning Center: AB01

Umuahia Prison: AB02

Adamawa State

Yola Education Hub: AD01

Gulak Community Education Center: AD02

Akwa Ibom State

Uyo Training School: AK01

Anambra State

Awka Learning: AN01

Nigeria Prison Service Special School Awka: AN02

Bauchi State

Azare Community School: BA01

Bauchi School: BA02

Bogoro Community School: BA02

Benue State

Makurdi Education Facility: BN01

Otukpo Study Center: BN02

Ugbokolo Learning Institution: BN03

Borno State

Maiduguri School: BO01

Bayelsa state

Yenagoa Learning Point: BY01

Cross Rivers State

Calabar School: CR01

Ikom Community Education Hub: CR02

Delta State

Asaba Learning Center: DE01

Emevor Community School: DE02

Owhrode Community School: DE03

Eboyin State

Abakaliki School: EB01

Edo State

Benin Learning Hub: ED01

Fugar Community Study Point: ED02

Uromi Community Study Institution: ED03

Ekiti State

Ado-Ekiti School: EK01

Enugu State

Awgu Community School: EN01

Enugu Study Center: EN02

Nigerian Prisons Special Study Center Enugu: EN03

Opi Community School Nsuka: EN04

Federal Capital Territory

Abuja Model Study Center: FC01

National Union Of Road Transport Workers Special Study Center Garki Abuja: FC03

Nigeria Immigration Service Special Study Center Abuja: FC04

Nigeria Police Special Study Center Kubwa Abuja: FC05

Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Special Study Center Sauka Abuja: FC06

Special Study Center Nigerian Prison Service National Headquarters Abuja: FC07

Viite Special Study Center Abuja: FC08

Wuse II Study Center Abuja: FC09

National Assembly Special Study Center Abuja: FC10

State of Abuja

Kuje Prison: FC11

Gombe State

Gombe Study Center: GM01

Imo State

Owerri Study Center: IM01

Jigawa State

Dutse Study Center: JG01

Kebbi State

Kebbi Study Center: KB01

Kaduna State

Kaduna Study Center: KD01

Kagoro Study Center: KD02

Nigerian Air Force Special Study Center Kaduna: KD03

Kaduna Prison: KD04

Kogi State

Idah Community Study Center: KG01

Iyara Community School: KG02

Lokoja Study Center: KG03

Ogori Community Study Center: KG04

Kano State

Kano Study Center: KN01

Katsina State

Katsina Study Center: KT02

Masari Community Facility: KT03

Kwara State

Ilorin Education Center: KW01

Nigeria Army Special Study Center Ilorin: KW02

Oka-Akoko Community School: KW03

Offa Community School: KW04

State of Lagos

Lagos Education Center: LA01

Mccarthy Education Center Lagos: LA02

Mushin Learning Center Lagos: LA03

Nigeria Navy Special Learning Center Apapa Lagos: LA04

Nigerian Medium Security Prisons Special Study Center Kirikiri Lagos: LA05

Nigerian Maximum Security Prison Special Study Center Kirikiri: LA07

Nigerian Female Prison Special Study Center Kirikiri: LA08

Nigeria Prison Service Special Learning Center Ikoyi: LA09

Niger State

Minna: NG01

Nasarawa State

Lafia: NS01

Nigeria Prison Service Special Learning Center Keffi: NS02

Lafia Prison: NS03

Ogun State

Abeokuta: OG01

Awa-Ijebu Community Education Center: OG02

Abeokuta Prison: OG03

Ondo State

Akure: ON01

Osun State

Iwo: OS01

Osogbo: OS02

Otan-Ayegbaju Community Learning Center: OS03

Boluwaduru Community Education Center: OS04

Oyo State

Ibadan Learning Center: OY01

Plateau State

Jos Learning Center: PL01

Rivers State

Nigerian Prisons Special Study Center Port-Harcourt: RV01

Portharcourt Learning Center: RV01

Sokoto State

Sokoto Education Center: SO01

Taraba State

Jalingo Training Center: TR01

Wukari Learning Center: TR02

Yobe State

Damaturu Education Center: YB01

Zamfara State

Gusau Education Center: ZM01

Courses offered on the NOUN student portal

Below is a list of all online courses at the National Open University of Nigeria:

B.Agric Animal Science

B.Agric Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

B.Agric Agricultural Economics and Agro-Business

PGD. Agricultural Extension Management

B.Agric Crop Science

B.Agric Soil and Land Resources Management

Bachelor of Arts French

Bachelor of Arts English

Bachelor of Arts Christian Religious Studies

Bachelor of Arts Islamic Studies

bioPGD. Christian Religious Studies

M.A. Christian Religious Studies

Bachelor of Arts (Ed) Early Childhood Education

Bachelor of Arts (Ed) English

Bachelor of Arts (Ed) French

Bachelor of Arts (Ed) Primary Education

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Physics

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Biology

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Business Education

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Agricultural Science

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Biology

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Computer Science

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Chemistry

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Ed) Integrated Science

M.ED. Educational Technology

M.ED. Science Education

PGD. Education

M.ED. Administration and Planning

M.ED. Guidance and Counselling

B.NSc. Nursing

B.Sc. Public Health

B.Sc. Environmental Health Science

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Public Administration

PGD. Business Administration

PGD. Public Administration

Masters in Business Administration

Masters in Public Administration

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Computer Science

PGD. Information Technology

M.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology

B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

PGD. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Tourism Studies

B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

PGD. Criminology and Security Studies

Diploma in Business Communication

Diploma in Arabic and Islamic Studies

Certificate in Arabic and Islamic Studies

Diploma in Financial Management

Diploma in Medical Practice

Certificate in French

Diploma in French

Diploma in Marketing

Diploma in Entrepreneurship

Certificate in Theology

Diploma in Christian Theology

Certificate in Dental Office Practice

Certificate in Computer Literacy

Certificate in Call Center Skills

Proficiency Certificate in Mobile Phone Repairs

PhD Educational Administration

PhD Christian Theology

PhD Science Education

PhD Educational Technology

PhD Educational Planning

PhD Business Administration

PhD Public Administration

PhD Mathematics Education

N/B: Here are essential things to note about NOUN's application for the admission process:

You must have at least 5 O-level credits to qualify for undergraduate admission. Mathematics and English language credits are mandatory, while the rest vary depending on the course. Those who pay via banks in Nigeria should click on the "continue after payment" button and enter their RRR and the Unique ID. At this point, they have the option of changing the course you applied for at this college/university. Those who had paid using an RRR generated in the previous semester or earlier must restart the process until they are redirected to Remita. Also, enter the new Unique ID that pops up and the old RRR before clicking on "proceed after payment." After successful payment, there will be an auto-generated application form that an applicant should fill before the deadline. The application process is automatic, and the outcome is instant. Applicants are allowed to use online payment cards to pay application forms' fees. You get the registration form faster if you use digital payment methods compared to depositing the money in the bank in person. To qualify for a Masters, PGD, or HND program, the applicant must have at least a second class lower first degree in their field and at least five O-level credits. English and Mathematics credits are a must. Some additional requirements may be needed depending on the learning program. For PhD applicants, attach copies of your cover letter, certificates, research proposal, and two academic reference letters on the printed registration form and send all the documents to:

Secretary,

School of Postgraduate Studies,

National Open University of Nigeria

University Village, Plot 91, Cadastral Zone

Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Way Jabi-Abuja

Accessing learning materials

NOUN administrators upload learning materials on the NOUN student portal for every scholar, not only the online and distance learning students. To access these materials, students should request NOUMIS using these contacts:

Call: 09022550098

09022550098 Email address: noumis@noun.edu.ng

Why is the NOUN portal not opening?

Are you wondering, "when is the NOUN portal closing?" Noun admission form is always available, but the registration process closes after a limited time. Is the NOUN portal still open? The 2021/2022 registration for new students ended on the 30th of September 2021.

Always be on the watch out for NOUN portal registration. The institution makes public announcements on mainstream media whenever it opens the portal for people to apply.

