FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that admission seekers into the Nigerian Open University of Nigeria and other open distance learning centres must register with the Board.

NOUN admission seekers and others are also expected to register with their unique National Identification Number (NIN).

As reported by The Punch, JAMB disclosed this in its advisory issued in Abuja.

The examination board promised to make the registration process as seamless as possible.

According to the advisory, the decision was taken to checkmate the nefarious activities of fraudsters, who compromised candidates’ records through dubious registration channels.

JAMB added that all applicants desirous of studying in Nigeria must provide their NIN during registration irrespective of whether the mode of study is regular or non-regular.

“Consequently, it has now become mandatory for all prospective candidates in the non-regular category (NOUN, Distance Learning, Part-time and Sandwich programmes) to create a profile code, before registering with JAMB, by sending their NIN, through their unique phone number to either of the Board’s sort code (55019 or 66019)."

As reported by Leadership, JAMB also urged all previous candidates who had not integrated their NIN with the examination to create a profile using their respective NINs to access any of the services of the Board.

“It is, therefore, expected that candidates, who fall under this category, will apply through JAMB before approaching their preferred institutions to process their admission with their respective JAMB registration numbers.”

