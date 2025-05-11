The Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri witnessed its first international flight on May 9, 2025

The event was the airlifting of the 2025 Hajj pilgrims from the state to Medina in Saudi Arabia

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, deployed its wide-body Boeing 777-300 aircraft for the operation

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri recorded its first international flight, a historic moment for the airport and the state.

The event was the departure of the inaugural 2025 Hajj flight by Air Peace.

The first international flight departs from Imo airport to Saudi Arabia. Credit: NCAA

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace deploys the largest aircraft at Owerri airport

The airline deployed its wide-body Boeing 7770 300 aircraft, the first time such a large aircraft landed at the airport.

The event also shows the airport’s enhanced capacity and readiness to handle international operations on a global scale.

About 315 pilgrims were airlifted on the non-stop inaugural flight from Owerri to Medina in Saudi Arabia, signifying a new chapter for the region in religious tourism and international connectivity.

Experts say the development represents a significant milestone for the airport and shows Nigeria’s growing aviation prowess in expanding international operations in all the geopolitical zones.

According to a BusinessDay report, Vice President Kashim Shettima flagged off the flight and commended Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor, for promoting religious tolerance and inclusion in the state.

Shettima encouraged the pilgrims to hold up Nigeria’s values and serve as ambassadors in the country.

Uzodimma reiterated his government’s commitment to boosting the state’s aviation infrastructure.

The governor stressed that the airport would support Christian pilgrims' airlift in future operations to position it as a hub for international travel.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, leads the airline in innovation. Credit: fly@airpeace

Source: UGC

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, was also present at the event.

Air Peace debunks reports of a ban

Air Peace disclosed in a statement that the successful flight strongly refuted recent reports suggesting that the airline was suspended from Hajj operations.

According to the airline’s statement, it continues to uphold its reputation as a dependable partner in national service via the inaugurated 2025 Hajj operations.

“With this development, Air Peace and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport have entered the annals of history, signalling a new era of regional integration, religious harmony, and aviation excellence in Nigeria,” the airline said in a statement.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

Air Peace had revealed that the cost of operating a one-hour flight to any destination in Nigeria exceeds N14 million, in a statement seen by Legit.ng recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng