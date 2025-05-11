The founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Abuja, Bishop David Abioye, has made a new announcement

Bishop Abioye launched two Sunday services on May 18, 2025, at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja, the nation's capital

According to Bishop Abioye, the first service will commence at 7:30am and the second one will be 9:30am

FCT, Abuja - The founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Abuja, Bishop David Abioye, announced the launch of two Sunday services.

Bishop Abioye said the two Sunday services will start on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The former vice president of Winners Chapel church explained that the decision to start another service was due to a lack of space to accommodate the crowd.

As reported by Church Gist, Bishop Abioye announced this during the Sunday service on May 11, 2025.

“Good news for every one of us. For want of space or limited space. Beginning from next Sunday, we will be holding two services. So everybody can be comfortable.

“The first service will be 7:30am and the second one will be 9:30am. Choose the one that is most convenient for you.”

Nigerians React as Bishop Abioye Unveils Name of Church

Recall that Nigerians took to social media to react to the name of Bishop David Olatunji Abioye's new church in the Federal capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Bishop Abioye announced on Sunday, May 4, 2025, that the name of his ministry is Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

The announcement came six months after he retired as the vice president of Winners Chapel church in October 2024.

Bishop Abioye announces morning Sunday services

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye announced that his ministry will commence its Sunday morning services.

According to Bishop Abioye, his ministry would start holding its Sunday morning service on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Bishop Abioye started his weekly Sunday service by 5pm at the Los Angeles Mall in Kado, Abuja after he retired as a pastor in Winners Chapel in 2024.

