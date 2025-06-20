A Nigerian man has expressed his disappointment over the action of Air India airline after he cancelled his flight

According to him, he had chosen to cancel his flight with the airline 'after a continuous series of flight cancellations and growing concerns'

Social media users who came across his post shared via the X app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian traveller expressed outrage over a cancellation fee charged by Air India after he decided to cancel his flight.

Prithpal Matharu, who took to social media to share his frustration, claimed the airline's actions prioritised profit over passenger safety.

Man laments over amount charged by Air India after he cancelled his flight. Photo credit: Kobus Louw/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man condemns Air India's flight cancellation fee

In a post shared via his X handle, @PrithpalMatharu, Matharu stated that his decision to cancel was caused by Air India's repeated flight cancellations and safety concerns.

Matharu was dismayed to learn that he would be charged with a $1,400 cancellation fee for choosing not to board the flight.

In his words:

"After a continuous series of flight cancellations and growing safety concerns, I decided to cancel my travel from the USA, I have been informed $1,400 cancellation fee. It’s clear that Air India prioritizes profit over people."

His action came days after the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad which resulted in at least 265 deaths, including passengers and locals on the ground, with the toll expected to rise as recovery continued.

The crash, which occurred less than a minute after takeoff, devastated a residential area, with parts of the plane landing in buildings, and only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, being confirmed.

Air India reacts as man cancels his flight with them over safety concerns. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Air India explains need for cancellation fee

Reacting to Matharu's post, Air India pointed out that cancellation fees were in line with its fare rules.

Air India defended its position, stating that it had confirmed Matharu's flight and would notify him of any changes. The airline also offered to assist him through his travel agent if needed.

"Dear Mr. Matharu, we understand your concern. As of now, your flight is confirmed and scheduled to operate on time. If there are any changes, you will be notified through your registered contact information. Should you choose to cancel your booking, cancellation fees will be applicable in accordance with the fare rules. For further assistance, please contact your travel agent," Air India said.

Reactions as man tackles Air India

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Crypto Degen said:

"Simply don't use Air india again. Lives matter over money."

Vrutant said:

"My flight was disrupted and it was eligible for cancellation and 100% refund. But airindia chose to keep refund amount “secret” until cancellation so that they could issue peanuts in the name of actual refund when i actually cancelled. I guess this was also as per the “rules”.

See the post below:

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

