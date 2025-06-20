The chairman of Air India airline, N Chandrasekaran, has answered questions regarding the engine of the ill-fated Air India plane

Recall, the plane crash in Ahmedabad resulted in over 240 deaths, causing a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident

Speaking about the ill-fated aeroplane, Air India's chairman spoke about the installation dates and condition of the right and left engines

The chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, has spoken out about the tragic crash of flight AI171, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in western India.

New report shows the condition of the ill-fated Air India plane's engine. Photo credit: BBC News, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Air India chairman speaks about engines

In an interview with Times Now channel, Mr Chandrasekaran stated that the aircraft's right engine was replaced as recently as March 2025, while the left engine was last serviced in 2023 and due for its next maintenance check in December 2025.

He cautioned against speculation and theories surrounding the crash, stating that the aircraft had a "clean history".

Speaking further, the chairman emphasised that the investigation was ongoing and that the black box and recorders would provide crucial insights into the cause of the incident, BBC News reports.

"The right engine was a new engine put in March 2025. The left engine was last serviced in 2023 and due for its next maintenance check in December 2025. There are a lot of speculations and a lot of theories. But the fact that I know so far is this particular aircraft, this specific tail, AI171, has a clean history. I am told by all the experts that the black box and recorders will definitely tell the story. So, we just have to wait for that," he told Times Now channel.

The ill-fated Air India plane crashed and killed 241 passengers. Photo credit: BBC News.

Source: UGC

Kishore Chinta, a former investigator with India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, echoed Mr Chandrasekaran's words, telling the BBC that the age of an engine is not necessarily a determining factor in its health.

"The age of the engine has no bearing on the health of the engine, especially for the Genx-1B engines," Mr Chinta said.

As the investigation continues, Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its international operations on wide-body aircraft.

The airline has also allegedly completed inspections on most of its Boeing 787 fleet, clearing them for service.

India's aviation regulator had ordered additional safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet after the crash as a "preventive measure".

Netizens comment about ill-fated Air India plane

Legit.ng gathered several comments of concerned netizens about the ill-fated Air India flight.

@Yo said:

"Anyone blaming Boeing it was a pilot error the copilot put the flaps up instead of the gear and the low speed and lift caused a stall."

@FLYYZ Aviation -Iraqī at soul said:

"This is truly horrific, I remember another AVGEEK who took a photo of the the doomed Jeju Airlines flight a few months before it crashed."

@Malaga Productions said:

"It look off with flaps one and my prdivtion for it because of the tilted fowards landing gear is that it lost all power."

@Life is priceless added:

"Ahh the plane is old it should have been retired."

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng