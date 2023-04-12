Does SSSniperWolf have a boyfriend or is the YouTuber single?

Alia Marie "Lia" Shelesh, better known as SSSniperWolf, is an English-born American YouTuber. She rose to stardom due to her excellent skills in gaming commentary. The popular YouTuber is an expert in Call of Duty gameplay and reaction videos, among many others. Besides her successful career, her personal life has been a major topic of discussion among her fans. For instance, does SSSniperWolf have a boyfriend?

The public is always curious to discover information about their favourite celebrities' private lives, more so their relationship statuses. SSSniperWolf being a YouTube star, is not an exception. Who is SSSniperWolf's BF? Is the YouTuber single? Find out who the YouTuber has been involved with.

Who is SSSniperWolf dating?

The YouTube star is not dating anyone at the moment. Her former boyfriend was Evan Sausage, a fellow YouTube gamer and vlogger. The duo's relationship was characterized by breakups and parch-up before they officially parted ways.

How did SSSniperWolf meet her BF Ava Sausage?

It all began when Sausage messaged her on YouTube in 2013. She responded back because Ava's comment amused her. They started talking through YouTube then she gave him her number. After some time of being friends, the duo eventually began dating.

At the beginning of their relationship, they faced some challenges concerning SSSniperWolf's short-tempered nature. Luckily they overcame it and stuck with each other. At some point, the duo even bought a house together.

Evan Sausage's break up with SSSniperWolf

Evan Sausage and SSSniperWolf's relationship was one that was faced with a lot of challenges. On 24 May 2016, Shelesh posted a clip titled We Broke Up and two months later, she uploaded another one titled We Got Back Together.

On September 2016, their relationship failed again, and she uploaded another video stating that they were no longer together but were just living as roommates in the same house.

She also uploaded another video titled Arrested where she described how they fought and got arrested for it. This is after Ava changed his phone background to a picture of another girl.

During the event, she started screaming, and a neighbour alerted the police, who showed up and arrested both for disorderly conduct. She has also disclosed to her fans they were both arrested also in 2013 for armed robbery.

Who is SSSniperWolf? She is an English-born American YouTuber specializing in Call of Duty gameplay and reaction videos. What is SSSniperWolf's real name? Her real and full name is Alia Marie "Lia" Shelesh. How old is SSSniperWolf? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 October 1992. What is SSSniperWolf's nationality? The renowned YouTuber holds British and American nationality. Who is SSSniperWolf's husband? The YouTuber does not have a husband, she has one ex-boyfriend, but they never tied the knot. They only dated. Is SSSniperWolf single? Yes. The YouTube star is currently single. Who is SSSniperWolf's boyfriend? She has only been romantically linked to one man, her ex-boyfriend Ava Sausage. This is the only Alia's romantic relationship that she has shared with the public. Is SSSniperWolf married? She is not married; she only had a boyfriend, Ava Sausage.

Does SSSniperWolf have a boyfriend? She is single after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Ava Sausage. Their relationship was characterized by quite several breakups and parch-ups before they decided to officially part ways. She has uploaded videos describing positive and negative bits of her only past love life.

