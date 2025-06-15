Another air crash has occurred in India, killing 7 people, including a 10-year-old girl, according to the country's aviation authorities

The crashed aircraft is a helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation, and it was flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi

The seven occupants, including the pilot of the aircraft which crashed into the forest, have been identified

Another air incident has happened in India just days after the country experienced a plane crash that took many lives.

This time around, the air crash involves a helicopter which was travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi.

Source: Legit.ng