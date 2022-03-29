100+ deep dark quotes and sayings about life, love and pain

Sadness is an important emotion that is rarely discussed and often avoided. However, it is critical to allow yourself to feel the emotion, cry if necessary, and give yourself space to reflect and gain a new perspective when you are unhappy. Below are deep dark quotes and sayings about life, love, and pain that will make you cry and provide you with an outlet to get over whatever is bothering you.

Most of us have experienced difficult times in our lives when it appears that nothing can be done to make things better. The life quotes listed below will help you release all of those hidden deep emotions within you and conquer life with a renewed sense of purpose.

Dark quotes about love

There is something enticing about darkness, especially when it comes to love, whether romantic or not. But dark does not always imply something bad; it can also mean something sour, sweet, and filled with a bit of pain, often longing for someone. These dark quotes demonstrate that love may have ups and downs, but it will always triumph.

There is no greater beauty than the night sky filled with twinkling stars and planets.

Grief is the price we pay for love. - Queen Elizabeth II

In the darkness, when it's just you and your thoughts, you can let your true self shine through in all its glory.

What could be more beautiful and relaxing than an evening stroll in the moonlight?

Darkness is where the magic of moonlight lives.

When someone we love dies, we get so busy mourning what died that we ignore what didn't. - Ram Dass

In the darkest times, that's where you'll find your greatest strength.

Darkness separates fair-weather friends from those who will see you through the storm.

Want to feel free and alive? Go to the forest and dance in the moonlight.

Unable are the Loved to die, for love is immortality. - Emily Dickinson

Let night fold over you like the warm embrace of an old friend.

As the sun fades to darkness, the stage is set for the dawning of a new day.

No matter how dark things feel right now, you will be happy again.

What joy can come from weathering the storm of darkness to emerge into the light again?

There is something to be said for the night. The darkness holds a sense of promise as if anything could happen. - Fear University, Meg Collett

I like the night. Without the dark, we'd never see the stars. - Twilight, Stephenie Meyer

I think it's great when stories are dark and strange, and weirdly personal. - Robin Williams

Love is the only game that is not called on account of darkness.

Dark quotes about life

Everyone has their own unique life experience, but everyone agrees that it has positive and negative aspects. As a result, it is critical to understand how to get through the bad times to appreciate the good when it occurs fully. Below are quotes about darkness:

When faced with the pull of darkness, choose light.

For every single dark night, there is a brighter day. - Tupac Shakur

Life is for the living. Death is for the dead. Let life be like music. And death a note unsaid. - Langston Hughes

After all, what's life, anyway? We're born, we live a little while, we die. - E.B. White

Let life be beautiful like summer flowers and death like autumn leaves. - Rabindranath Tagore

You have the power to bring light to life from darkness.

We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, and the goal is to create something that will. - Chuck Palahniuk

Life isn't just about darkness or light; rather, it's about finding the light within the darkness. - Landon Parham

Death is more universal than life; everyone dies, but not everyone lives. - Andrew Sachs

Darkness follows light. Remind yourself that, without darkness, there would be no more light.

Death is not the opposite of life but a part of it. - Haruki Murakami

I discovered to my joy that it is life, not death, that has no limits. - Gabriel García Márquez

No matter how dark things seem right now, stay strong in your knowledge that there are better days ahead.

Darkness provides an opportunity to prove what you're made of so you can better rise to face the challenges of tomorrow.

I would rather die a meaningful death than live a meaningless life. - Corazon Aquino

When darkness causes you to mope, remind yourself that there is always hope.

Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another. - Ernest Hemingway

Dark aesthetic quotes

There are times in life when dark quotes are an excellent way to convey a message. Whether you want to describe visual darkness or feelings of despair, the right darkness quotes can help you express your thoughts and feelings constructively.

Live your life, do your work, then take your hat. - Henry David Thoreau

My dream is getting darker and darker.

Education is the movement from darkness to light.

When people don't express themselves, they die one piece at a time. - Laurie Halse Anderson

I could die for you. But I couldn't, and wouldn't, live for you. - Ayn Rand

I will follow you into the dark.

In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present. - Francis Bacon

Life is a great surprise; I do not see why death should not be an even greater one.

A man with outward courage dares to die; a man with inner courage dares to live. - Lao Tzu

If there is no one beside you when your soul embarks, I will follow you into the dark

Knowing your own darkness is the best method for dealing with the darkness of other people.

Dark deep quotes

It is essential to have a good sense of humour in order to deal with life's unexpected curveballs. Dark humour is the perfect antidote when you are having a bad day. These quotes are sure to put you in a good mood.

If darkness is in one's nature, there's a difficult choice to be made.

The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time. - Mark Twain

The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. - Harriet Beecher

You can love someone who's in despair without falling into their darkness.

The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living. - Marcus Tullius Cicero

By becoming deeply aware of our mortality, we intensify our experience of every aspect of life. - Robert Greene

Every man dies – not every man really lives. - William Ross Wallace

Darkness is like a window to the unknown, or at least what is not known to you.

We will all, someday, experience death and become obsolete as a dead leaf falling from a tree, crushed by passersby to ashes underlying the earth. - Kim Elizabeth

During the darkest of days, that's when you'll discover who you are.

Finding your way through darkness is part of discovering your truth.

The power of darkness is like a powerful magnet.

Don't lose your true self to the power of darkness.

I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.

A friend who dies, it's something of you who dies. - Gustave Flaubert

But I know a thing or two about pain and darkness. - Lane Boy

Short dark quotes

The feeling sad quotes below were written by people who have been where you are now and can relate to you. Reading the sad messages below will show you that you are not alone, that someone else feels the same way you do, and that you will be able to get through this.

It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. - Richard Evans

Our dead are never dead to us until we have.

What makes night within us may leave stars. - Victor Hugo

One may be ashamed of what one does without shame or disgrace in the darkness.

I did lose demons and devils from the world of darkness in the power of scorpions to torment.

Live how we can, yet die we must. - William Shakespeare

To die will be an awfully big adventure. - J.M. Barrie

Our dead are never dead to us until we have forgotten them. - George Eliot

Don't feel bad; I'm usually about to die. - Rick Riordan

Death, they say, acquits us of all obligations. - Michel Eyquem de Montaigne

Even death has a heart. - Markus Zusak

Unbeing dead isn't being alive. - E. E. Cummings

Darkness approaches from outside. I feel no light inside me strong enough to resist it.

Nothing in life is promised except death. - Kanye West

It kills me sometimes how people die. - Markus Zusak

There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind. - C.S. Lewis

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. - Rabindranath Tagore

I don't want to die without any scars. - Chuck Palahniuk

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness. - Desmond Tutu

I want to be all used up when I die. - George Bernard Shaw

Dark quotes about pain

Pain is something we experience in our bodies and in our minds. Time, treatment, and perseverance can all help to alleviate pain. We will experience various types of pain in our lives, but we must never give up. Pain enables us to become stronger from within. May these pain quotes motivate you to act so that you can live your dreams.

It's so hard to forget pain, but it's even harder to remember sweetness. We have no scar to show for happiness. We learn so little from peace. - Chuck Palahniuk

Life is pain, highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something. - William Goldman

For the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.

Pain is a good reminder that you're alive. - Chitra Divakaruni

Pain is a pill we swallow for happiness if we could only see the light!

Pain does not stop when the joy is gone.

My heart is a black hole that's expanding as my body deteriorates.

What hurts you blesses you. Darkness is your candle.

The worst part of holding the memories is not the pain. It's the loneliness of it. Memories need to be shared. - Lois Lowry

The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much and forgetting that you are special too. - Ernest Hemingway

Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.

Sad dark quotes about death

Many things in life are not guaranteed, but one thing is certain, and it is something you cannot avoid: death. Grief is a painful emotion that is even more difficult to overcome. However, these dark death quotes that make you cry will help you overcome your feelings and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced. - Soren Kierkegaard

Death ends a life, not a relationship.

To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure. - J.K. Rowling

It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live. - Marcus Aurelius

For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one. - Kahlil Gibran

Death is a great revealer of what is in a man, and in its solemn shadow appear the naked lineaments of the soul. - E.H. Chapin

Death, in itself, is nothing; but we fear, to be we know not what, we know not where. - John Dryden

Death aims only once but never misses. - Edward Counsel

Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first. - Mark Twain

Things change. And friends leave. And life doesn't stop for anybody. - Stephen Chbosky

What is the most powerful quote?

Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid. - Albert Einstein

What are shadow quotes?

Shadows are usually associated with sorrow, sadness, grief, and mystery. Shadows may be generally perceived as something that brings darkness and sorrow, but they can also serve as a guide and a friend.

What are deep quotes?

Deep quotes have a tremendous amount of power to make you think. They are incredibly motivating and can help you get through even the most difficult times.

Life can be difficult sometimes, and things may not always go as planned. These deep dark quotes and sayings about life, love and pain will help you see the bright side of any situation. They are concise and efficient, and they express your feelings in a single sentence.

