63 happy 60th birthday messages that will be remembered for a while

Birthdays come once a year. Thus, it is important to make them special and memorable Do you know sending someone a happy birthday message is a perfect way of letting them know you care? This article consists of unique, memorable, and funny happy 60th birthday messages to send your friends and family members turning 60.

No doubt, 60 is a golden year. It is for this reason that it is good to celebrate the milestone with friends and family. Below are memorable happy 60th birthday messages to send to your friends and loved ones to make them feel special on their big day.

Funny 60th birthday wishes for a female friend

Birthday celebrations are defining moments, and celebrating your female friend's birthday is one way of strengthening your friendship with her and showing them that you care for them. Below is a list of 60th birthday wishes to send your special female friend that will leave them smiling.

To tell you the truth, 60 looks good on you. You look more like a wise old fool! Haha! Happy 60th birthday, old chap.

Do you know what the best part about turning sixty is? Wrinkles are to be expected at your age. Happy Birthday!

Apologies, we couldn't find a cake big enough to fit all sixty candles. Hope this will do and that you have an amazing birthday!

Dear friend, you're not like the average sexagenarian. You're one heck of a cool sexagenarian. 60 never looked this hot! Enjoy your 60th birthday to the max.

Happy birthday my wonderful friend. May your 60th birthday be loud, funny and bright. You are still young and crazy. Congratulations, dear!

Congratulations, you have reached the age when you need to conceal your wrinkles and wear your shiny new teeth. Happy 60th birthday!

I know why you are happy about turning sixty – you are just a few years away from getting old age benefits. Happy 60th.

Happy 60th birthday to the most amazing woman! Birthday candles make a lovely light, But not as bright as your eyes tonight!

Happy 60th birthday to an amazing woman and my friend. I just need to say that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams and goals. Remember – you’ll always have my support. The biggest congratulations!

Dear, I’m very thankful for our beautiful friendship and all the experiences. You are an amazing person with whom you want to be constantly. Hope your grandchildren also adore it. Love you. Have a memorable 60th jubilee!

The warmest birthday wishes to my dearest friend. Always be positive and never look back. From now you live your life only for yourself. But, first of all, take this party! Congratulations on your 60th birthday!

You’re an amazing woman. I’ve watched you reach the heights and dreams that you were going for, and it takes plenty of dedication and effort for this to happen. Happy 60th birthday to the most wonderful best friend ever!

Funny 60th birthday wishes for a male friend

Sending funny 60th birthday wishes to your male friend on his birthday is a great way to let him know that you cherish him and appreciate your friendship. These 60th birthday quotes can be shared as text, used as social media captions, or written on the birthday card.

Congratulations on your 60th birthday! Let’s keep ageing together like fine wines.

I was just thinking; we are just becoming a good pair of old friends. I am happy to have you as a friend. Happy 60th birthday, old mate.

Do you know what the saddest thing about celebrating the 60th birthday is? Too many candles and so less cake. Haha. Happy birthday!

A secret formula for eternal youth has been discovered. There is no use telling you now; you already missed the youth bus. Happy birthday, old man!

What a pair of wrinkly prunes we’ve become. Happy birthday to my oldest friend.

Enjoy your last decade of driving faster than your age. When you get in your 70's, 60 mph will be way too fast. Your top speed and age are the same in your 60s.

Hey mom! Let me congratulate you on your new beautiful age. It’s never too late to be happy and enjoy life. Grand 60th birthday!

Your genes deceive people and give them a hard time believing- you are 60. Happy birthday, Mr. young, forever.

Champagne or bourbon? Or maybe both? Just don’t get drunk, party lion! Crazy 60th birthday, my dear friend!

Here we are, all in one place again! look at us now, we’re all so old! but in our hearts, we're still young and not to mention hot!

Happy 60th birthday to my funniest friend ever. You still know how to make me laugh. Hope your birthday also be full of fun and laughs. Congratulations!

60th birthday messages for dad

Birthdays are special days in everyone's life and should be celebrated. Show your father how much you love and adore him with these happy 60th birthday messages.

It is never too late to make a difference or set new standards or heights. That is why I know you still have greater things to achieve as you clock 60. Happy 60th birthday, Dad.

I woke up this morning with songs of thanksgiving on my lips for a wonderful blessing to my life and generation. Dear Dad, I am blessed to have you. Thanks for being a true father, leader and mentor. Happy 60th birthday, Sir.

Wishing the most loving father in the universe a fantastic 60th birthday. Dad, may your big day shine like your outstanding life.

Happy 60th birthday, dad! There was a time you were busy, and now I am the busy one. So, we never got to spend quality time. But I really need to spend a little more time with you.

I am not just lucky; I am highly favoured by God to have a wonderful, caring and truly inspiring role model and father. I wish you a wonderful day filled with pleasant surprises and astonishing moments. Happy 60th birthday, dear Dad.

There is no measure, no amount, no quantity of gift, messages or wishes that can really portray how awesome you are or properly appreciate having such a unique icon in our lives. Thanks for being a true dad to my siblings and me. Have a wonderful celebration. Happy 60th birthday, dad!

Happiest 60th birthday, daddy dearest. May you live longer, and may all your dreams come true.

It is a great honour to be related to a genius such as yourself. You have been a wonderful model of who a father is and my greatest mentor. As you celebrate this new age, may it bring you outstanding joy. Happy 60th birthday, Dad.

Congrats on your 60, dad. You are my superman and one of my greatest blessings from the Almighty.

Be the coolest dad even in your sixties. Start new adventures and enjoy like there is no tomorrow. Happy sixty, dad.

60th birthday messages for mom

Birthdays are special events that come once a year. You should, therefore, make them unforgettable. Send your mother the best happy 60th birthday quotes and wishes to put a smile on her face.

Happiest birthday, dear mummy. Thank you, Ma, for being a great vessel of blessing to us. God bless you more and more, Ma.

Mom, you're my guiding star through every storm and my shining sun on a bright, beautiful day. Thank you for always watching over me. Happy 60th birthday!

Dear mom, no matter how old I get, you will always be my rock and the person I run to when I need a shoulder to lean on. Have a wonderful birthday!

Well, you are getting a lot of wrinkles and grey hairs right now. They look so good anyway! Hope you get a lot more when you are 70. Happy 60th birthday, mom.

Dearest mom, I count my blessings every day. The greatest blessing of all is having a beautiful, caring mother like you in my life.

Happy 60th birthday to the best mother in the world. Have a great birthday, mom.

God will not allow your eye to see evil or to bury any of your children or grandchildren in Jesus name. Happy 60th birthday, mummy. God's multiplied blessings and strength be upon you Ma!

Happy 60th birthday! Mom, you've made the world a wonderful place for six decades and our world since we were born. Here's to 60 more birthdays.

60th birthday messages for sister

Sisters are truly amazing people; they are there for us whenever we need them the most, and remembering their birthdays will strengthen your relationship with them. You can send them one of the messages below on their 60th birthday.

While growing old may be compulsory, growing up is not, so continue to be young at heart, sis. Happy 60th birthday!

As you turn 60, may you look back at life with gratitude and let go of all the regrets. Happy birthday, sister!

Sixty may have added wrinkles to your beautiful face, but your amazing personality shines through. Happy birthday, my beautiful sister!

You are not 60; you are turning 30 for the second time. Let’s have twice the fun and enjoy the wine. Happy birthday, sis!

Happy 60th birthday to a one-of-a-kind sister! I am so proud to call you a member of my immediate family. You bring joy to my life and to the lives of so many others. Have a wonderful day, and here's to many more birthdays celebrated together!

Sweet sister, I wish you an exciting 60th birthday, and may the Lord enrich you with the desires of your heart. Happy birthday, beautiful.

Sisters are heroes without capes; they always make you feel happy and safe. May this milestone year fill your life with all the happiness and joy in the world. Happy 60th birthday!

To a wonderful friend and sister, happy 60th birthday! You are more than just a sibling, you are my best friend. I couldn’t have asked for a better one.

Thank you for being another mother and filling my childhood with love and happiness. Sis, 60 looks amazing on you. Happy birthday.

Your 60th birthday celebration will be the most exciting time, I am sure you would have an awesome time. Happy Birthday sis, may you have more birthdays to come and congrats on your completion of 60 years.

60 looks awesome on you, dear sister. As you add another year today, may the Lord enrich you with long life. Happy birthday, damsel.

As you turn sixty, dear sister, I pray that the Lord continue to bless you abundantly and enrich you with sound health. Happy 60th birthday to you.

60th birthday messages for brother

Are you looking for happy 60th birthday wishes to send your lovely brother, who is turning 60? Check out this list of wonderful 60th birthday wishes that will definitely make him feel honoured on his special day. He will be glad to know someone appreciates him.

Big brother, I wish you a glorious and joyous 60th birthday. I love you dearly. Happy birthday to you, my dearest brother.

Happy 60th birthday to the most amazing brother in the world. May this day bring you infinite joy and good health.

You have lived six decades of an exemplary life. This is something you should be extremely proud of. I know you'll keep inspiring and motivating us with your life for the next decades. Happy 60th birthday.

People always say that we are two peas in a pod, but remember, I am the better-looking, smarter, and younger one! Happy 60th birthday, bro!

All my life, you have been the handsome one. Now that you are becoming old, I can finally take that title. Happy 60th birthday, bro. Enjoy this new phase.

You make 60 look so stunning and fabulous. I wish you long life in good health and peace of mind. Happy 60th birthday to you, my dearest brother.

I can never thank you enough for your words of wisdom and encouragement. I wish you a great birthday filled with boundless happiness. Happy 60th birthday, brother.

You're the most understanding man I know, and I wish you all the happiness in the world for your birthday. Happy 60th birthday to you, brother.

On this landmark occasion of your 60th birthday, let’s celebrate all our beautiful childhood memories. Since you are growing old, you may not remember them next year! Happy birthday, older brother.

A 60th birthday is an important day to celebrate for sure. It is a moment to celebrate a life that has included many memorable happenings. If someone you know is celebrating their 60th birthday, make them feel special. Send them any of the above 60th birthday messages to make them feel appreciated.

