The Galatasaray striker has returned to Nigeria for holidays after winning two trophies in the just-concluded season with Galatasaray

Osimhen has been a target for some top European clubs in the transfer window after a successful season in Turkey

Victor Osimhen showed the distinct difference between a professional footballer and an average street footballer while playing street football in Lagos.

The Galatasaray forward has returned to Nigeria after a successful season in Turkey and is spending time with close friends as his unsettled future continues to generate headlines in Europe.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer transfer market, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and Galatasaray all vying for his signature.

The Nigerian forward’s profile gained more attention after he led Galatasaray to win both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup while on loan with the Istanbul giants.

Osimhen also bagged the Player of the Season award in Turkey and the Golden Boot after netting 25 goals in the Super Liga and scoring 37 goals in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen scores wonder goal

While in Nigeria, Osimhen has continued to spend his time among friends, most notably rapper OdumoduBlvck, and this time they returned to the football pitch in Lagos.

During one of the games, the Super Eagles striker wowed onlookers after scoring a wonder goal with supposedly his weaker foot, as seen in a viral video posted by rapper OdumoduBlvck on X (formerly Twitter)

Osimhen blazed a powerful shot with his left foot from far out, beating the goalkeeper, who had no idea how to stop the goal and was rooted to the spot, and it sparked wild celebration from the fans watching.

Rapper OdumoduBlvck also reacted after witnessing such a high-class goal from the Galatasaray player first-hand, unlike watching him on television.

How fans reacted to Osimhen’s goal

Some supporters have still not gotten over witnessing such a classy goal in person, and many have taken to social media to share their reactions.

VICK tweeted:

“Did he just shoot that powerfully with his left foot.”

Skarra d 9thmare posted:

“If professional play for your midst, you must know. Especially professional wey Dey wear 4 5. 👂🤪🧏🏽”

Tomisin Alasiri also tweeted:

“P R O F E S S I O N A L! You go always know.”

El Maestro also reacted:

“Professionals give amateurs huge gap on field.”

Sports Dokitor posted:

“Osimhen good no be joke!!!!”

Like Lord posted:

“Small ball wen we say make we play for fun and enjoyment Osimhen don take am personal… I go deliberately leave the ball make e enter goal..”

Osimhen hails Odumodu after hangout

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is having a swell holiday in Nigeria after a successful 2024/25 season with Galatasaray.

The Galatasaray loan forward has been in party mode since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria, and his latest party buddies are striker Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodu.

As seen in a video shared on social media by the rapper, all three were vibing to Odumodu’s viral hit song which has a Shallipopi feature playing in the background.

