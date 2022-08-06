73 happy 30th birthday quotes, wishes, sayings and messages

When it comes to birthdays, age is just a number. It's a day to celebrate life and reflect on all that's happened in the past year. As you get older, birthdays can be a time to reflect on your accomplishments and set new goals for the year ahead. With 30th birthday quotes as a guide, there are plenty of ways to make this an unforgettable milestone in your life.

Photo: pexels.com, @cupofcouple (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To help you celebrate your big day with style, here are some favourite words of wisdom for turning another year older. From inspiring words to hilarious jokes about getting older, there's something for everyone to make your special day one for the books.

Amazing happy 30th birthday quotes

Happy 30th birthday sayings are often filled with love, wisdom and humour. A lot of these are cute and fun to share on the occasion of a thirty-year-old's birthday. If you know someone turning thirty this year and want to wish them a happy day online, here are some good turning 30 quotes for you.

It's time to celebrate your birthday. Enjoy the day!

Happy birthday from your colleagues at work. May the candles on your birthday cake shine brightly.

Welcome to 30! The age when you should know better but really don't!

Thirty years is such a long time to look forward to! Cheers to many more.

Your twenties have been amazing -I wish you happiness in another great decade.

You've learned much in your first three decades. You've overcome challenges, taken risks and grown as a person. Through it all, you've created memories that will last a lifetime. HBD

We love you lots – here's to another great year.

It's good to know that you're still as awesome as you were when we first met. I hope your birthday is everything you want it to be!

Congratulations on turning another year older! It's always nice to see people live their lives like they want to and grow into who they are meant to be. I wish you an amazing 30th birthday!

Thank you for always being there for me every single day of my life. As hard as I try, there is no one else I would rather spend my time with than you--I couldn't imagine my world without you in it. Happy birthday, friend.

Have a wonderful 30th birthday today! Here's to many more years of happiness, laughter and togetherness.

Good luck with reaching your next milestone tomorrow! We hope your thirties are just as enjoyable and fulfilling as your twenties.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adorable 30th birthday wishes for a friend

Photo: pexels.com, @zvolskiy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

30th birthday sayings focus on the fact that you are a child no more, and each second of your life takes you a step closer to achieving your life desires. Share these birthday quotes with your friend to make them feel special.

Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and every day to come!

Turning thirty isn't old by any means; it's just a little less free time due to responsibilities, bills, and family obligations.

Have a fabulous birthday party tonight! I hope you don't mind if we bring ice cream cake.

All our heartiest congratulations go out to you, dear friend. The future may be a bit uncertain but take comfort in knowing that whatever happens throughout your thirties, we'll be right here beside you every step of the way.

I hope your birthday is full of joy and happiness. May memories of your 30th birthday be reflected on, in the coming years, with joy and laughter!

May the best days be ahead of you! Happy birthday, friend.

You have always dreamed big and focused on the future. With love and affection, all our best wishes go out to you.

Let's toast to your health and well-being. May you have many more fabulous birthdays to come!

There is something special about turning thirty. It marks a point where maturity kicks in while retaining youthful exuberance and optimism.

Who knew that you could have a glamorous and successful thirties? Please show us what you got!

So, here you are: celebrating another birthday. Just because you're thirty doesn't mean you should stop having fun. Life is short and unpredictable, so do what makes you happy!

Birthdays are all about being thankful. Enjoy.

Be sure to enjoy yourself and make new friends during your thirties.

Time flies, and it's not always easy to find a balance between a career, family and personal interests, but keep trying!

Funny 30th birthday sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @lina (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Often the best birthday present you can give someone is a handwritten card with your good wishes. You could also send them a handwritten letter in the mail or surprise them with an unexpected phone call. Here are some more interesting funny 30th birthday quotes you can send on their big day:

Thirty years ago today, you were born into this world as a small child of six pounds. Happy birthday, friend.

Some might think turning thirty would be depressing, but it's exciting. H/birthday.

It's amazing how fast time goes by when you're having fun. Enjoy your birthday

Take advantage of every moment because before you know it, it'll be over! Wishing you happiness in your thirties.

Welcome to your 30s, where every weekend is a baby shower, and the hangovers last for two days.

Be thankful for all the memories and life lessons you've learned so far; they're what make us who we are today. Happy birthday.

There's no better time in your life to celebrate with friends or family except if you're 29 or younger. Happy 30th. May this day bring lots of laughter and joy, even if it doesn't go exactly as planned!

I hope you enjoy your special birthday immensely and feel like the luckiest person alive (and not just because you're reading this)!

Congratulations on reaching another milestone in life, have a wonderful 30th birthday, my friend!

Each year, our responsibilities grow, and our lives become more complicated, but please remember to always live without regrets. Happy birthday.

Live without regrets - these words echo through my mind as I write this message to you as you turn 30yrs old; no matter what happens tomorrow or next year, don't let any unfulfilled dreams weigh you down; live without regrets!

Live without regrets - no matter what happens tomorrow or next year, don't let any unfulfilled dreams weigh you down; live without regrets! Happy birthday.

No matter what happens tomorrow or next year, don't let any unfulfilled dreams weigh you down; live without regrets! May this year bring you joy.

Inspirational 30th birthday wishes

Photo: pexels.com, @erickmufasa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending birthday greetings to loved ones is a wonderful thing to do. It allows you to express your feelings to the other person. Here are some inspirational wishes for you to consider.

Turning thirty is life's way of telling you that the most beautiful phase of your life has just begun. Happy 30th birthday

Remembering all the wonderful things about your past will inspire you to keep moving forward and create many more amazing memories in the future. Blessed birthday.

The best advice I can give you on your 30th birthday is to continue being true to yourself and do whatever makes you happy.

If somebody tells me happy birthday one more time, I will blow out my candles early! Enjoy your birthday.

I'm so glad you made it to your 30th birthday! I was getting worried that you were going to party so hard that you might not make it to this day!

Wishing you a happy and prosperous 30th birthday! You're not getting older; you're getting better! Happy 30th birthday!

Your 30th birthday is an excellent opportunity to reflect on your life. Just keep in mind that you're still young and that you can go anyplace from here. I wish you the best on your birthday and in the years ahead.

Turning 30 doesn't mean you can't still party. It just means you've gotten really good at it! Happy Birthday!

All I ask is that you enjoy your 30th birthday and never stop dreaming, no matter what challenges come your way.

I hope you have a great birthday and can make all of your wildest dreams come true!

Some individuals believe that the most significant events in life occur before the age of 30. You and I both understand that each life is unique, and that the best is often yet to come. May your 30th birthday offer you more opportunities in the future!

You deserve to be celebrated on your big day, and I hope you have a blast with your loved ones! Happy birthday.

Can I let this day go unrecognized and unnoticed? Because you are so dear to me, it is hard for me to forget your 30th birthday! Thirty hearty cheers.

30th birthday quotes for myself

Photo: pexels.com, @tubarones (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your thirties are where you will find your true self. You will realize that the world doesn't owe you anything, but it offers many opportunities for self-actualization. The sayings about turning 30 years old include:

Strength for my bones, love in my heart and prosperity in my bosom as I clock 30 today. Happy birthday to me.

One certain thing is I have a good understanding of what matters most in life, which makes me happy. It's not the work or material possessions we accumulate over time but our relationships with family and friends. That said, here's wishing myself a happy 30th birthday!

May my next three decades be filled with more joy than sorrow, smiles than tears, and much more laughter than pain.

I am thirty years old; tomorrow, I shall be forty. Thirty has grown up, who always thought he was too young.

What should you do on your 30th birthday? Have fun celebrating this milestone year with friends and family!

On my special day, may all the stars shine brightly and all my dreams come true. I wish myself many more adventures and lifelong friendships to share with my friends.

Here's to another decade of enjoying new things, learning new skills and making many memories!

Here's to another decade - hopefully, longer - of adventure, learning and friendship.

I can't wait to meet even more people and travel to new places, laugh out loud again at jokes like these 10 hilarious memes, drink wine every day and see how much taller I get by the end of my thirties.

To sum up why I'm so excited for my future: 'cuz there's no such thing as age limits! Happiest birthday to me.

Motivational 30th birthday quotes for myself

Photo: pexels.com, @catscoming (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is your special day, and adding a year to your life gives value and blessings. So let these kind wishes encourage you.

It might sound like an exaggeration, but I feel different about everything now. Sometimes when I walk into a room full of people, it feels like everyone knows who I am just because they know how old I am. Living an entire third of my life changes one's perspective on things.

My 20s were all about being wild and reckless, but my 30s have focused on building stability.

There's something very empowering about making decisions for yourself without worrying about what other people think.

Being in your thirties means letting go of some youthful behaviours that don't fit anymore.

Growing older isn't necessarily bad if you're doing it right—happy 30th birthday to me.

I used to think my thirties would be boring, but I've found that my 30s are more of a mix of growing up and feeling mature.

If you're going through a quarter-life crisis, remember your twenties aren't about settling down, and your thirties aren't about getting married and having kids.

The best part of being in my 30s is seeing what I'll accomplish before I turn 40!

I want to be a better, stronger person. I want to be someone that my children and grandchildren are proud of.

In my thirties, I hope to have the courage to stop apologizing for being me finally—happy belated birthday to myself.

It's okay if you mess up occasionally in your thirties; it's normal and natural to try new things and fail sometimes. Happy birthday.

Happy 30th birthday quotes are essential to remember when you're turning thirty. They're a reminder that each year should be celebrated with friends and family. Whether you want words of wisdom or hilarious memes, the above quotes have you covered.

READ ALSO: 100+ sweet birthday prayers, wishes and messages to a friend

Legit.ng recently published an article containing heartfelt birthday prayers, wishes, and greetings to a friend or family member. A birthday is a fantastic occasion to thank God for the life and grace He has given you.

When a friend or family member's birthday arrives, it's good to honour them with kind words, quotes, and prayers. Remind them of God's continuous love and presence in their lives to encourage them.

Source: Legit.ng