The share price of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has increased significantly to gain over N482 billion.

The cost of SMS will go up from N4 to N6, and 1GB of data will cost N525 instead of N350. Photo Credit: MTN

According to data from the Nigerian exchange, the telecommunication company’s share price rose by N23.3 to close at N256.3.

Consequently, its company’s capitalization rose from N4.89 trillion to N5.38 trillion at the close of trade on monday, January 20th 2024.

The development came as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% hike in phone calls, data, and SMS services, effective immediately.

Subscribers kick against increase in call, data tariff

Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) says it will sue the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the 50% tariff hike.

This occured after telecommunications firms' (telcos') request to raise tariffs was granted by the NCC on January 20.

After the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) expressed a number of issues and requested that the NCC reconsider call pricing upward, the change was made.

Deolu Ogunbanjo, president of NATCOMS, responded to the news by claiming that the NCC did not include subscribers in the agreement

According to Ogunbanjo, NATCOMS had proposed a marginal pricing rise of 5 to 10% since it recognized the predicament the telecom sector was facing. He declared that the authorized 50% tariff increase by the federal government was intolerable.

“This will affect everyone from the biggest industry to the smallest company, such as the Point of Service (POS) operators. It will increase operational costs.” Ogunbanjo said.

According to Ogunbanjo, economic analysts had x-rayed the telecom industry and concluded that it was in critical condition, requiring immediate attention.

New cost of call, data, SMS

With the new tariff increase, MTN, GLO, Airtel, and 9mobile are now expected to charge a minimum of N9.6 per minute for calls, up from N6.40, while the maximum permissible call charge will be capped at N50.

