Mikel Obi and 2face Idibia’s net worth today: who is richer?

Mikel Obi and 2face Idibia, also known as 2Baba, are among Nigeria's most famous and successful people. Obi is a former professional footballer who played as a defensive midfielder for local and international teams, while 2Baba is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and philanthropist.

Mikel Obi is pictured in a white shirt, and 2face Idibia is pictured in a denim top. Photo: @mikel_john_obi, @official2baba (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people have compared the net worth of Mikel Obi and 2face Idibia. These two prominent Nigerian figures are affluent. Discover who between the two is wealthier and more about their lives and careers.

Profile summary

Mikel Obi 2face Idibia Full name John Michael Nchekwube Obinna Innocent Ujah Idibia Date of birth 22nd April 1987 18th September 1975 Age 36 years (as of 2023) 47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria Profession Former professional footballer Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth $41 million $5.9 million

What is the net worth of Mikel Obi and 2face Idibia?

Mikel Obi's net worth is $41 million as of 2023, while 2face Idibia's net worth is $5.9 million (₦4.7 billion). Obi acquired most of his wealth from his football career, while 2Baba obtained his from his long-running music career. Therefore, Mikel Obi is richer than 2Baba.

What is the net worth of Mikel Obi?

The net worth of the former football player is $41 million. He makes about $6 million annually.

Is Mikel Obi a billionaire? The former footballer is not a dollar billionaire. However, he is a Naira billionaire. His worth is equivalent to about ₦32.5 billion, going by the current exchange rate.

Mikel Obi's sources of wealth

The celebrated footballer's primary sources of wealth are his football career and brand endorsement jobs.

Football career

The former footballer was picked by Pepsi Football Academy at 12. He started his professional career at Plateau United before moving to Lyn Fotball in Norway. The teams he played for are listed in the table below.

Team Period Goals scored Lyn 2004-2005 1 Chelsea 2006-2017 6 Tianjin TEDA 2017-2018 3 Middlesbrough 2018-2019 1 Trabzonspor 2019-2020 0 Stoke City 2020-2021 0 Kuwait SC 2021-2022 0

In 2017, his annual salary was valued at 7.28 million pounds. Upon joining Trabzonspor, his earnings moved to 1.5 million pounds per season. He made $25 million annually at Stoke City.

Is Mikel Obi still playing football? No, on 27th September 2022, Mikel announced his retirement from professional football at 35.

Brand endorsements

The former footballer has earned significant amounts of money from brand endorsement deals. He was a brand ambassador for Amstel Malta. The deal earned him about ₦800 million.

He was also the brand ambassador for Peak. His deal with Peak was worth ₦20 million and lasted for two years.

How does Mikel Obi spend his fortune?

The former footballer has access to multiple luxuries the ordinary Nigerian cannot access. He loves the finer things in life.

Mikel Obi's house

The former footballer owns multiple real estate properties in Nigeria and abroad. He owns a luxurious home in London, where Olga Dyachenko and his two children live. He also owns multiple mansions in Nigeria. They are located in Lagos, Abuja, and Jos.

Mikel Obi's cars

The former footballer loves class and style. It comes as no surprise that he has a car collection worth millions. The models in his fleet are listed below.

2012 Mercedes Benz E-Class valued at about $75,000

Range Rover Sport valued at $60,895

2010 Bentley Continental GT valued at $180,000

Rolls Royce (rumoured)

Mercedes-Benz G500

Mikel Obi's private jet

The former footballer is often seen flying in a private jet. However, it remains unclear whether he owns it or not.

How rich is 2Face Idibia?

The singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is quite wealthy. 2face Idibia's net worth in Naira is ₦4.7 billion. This is about $5.9 million.

2Baba's sources of wealth

The singer and record producer has multiple sources of income, including his music career, brand endorsement deals, and music production.

Music career

The singer started his music career as a member of the band In Plantashun Boiz. His co-members were Blackface Naija and Faze.

Plantashun Boyz was disbanded in 2004, and he launched his solo career. He released his debut solo album, Face 2 Face, in 2004.

The album has been listed by many publications as the greatest Nigerian debut album of the 21st Century by a solo artist. His music has earned him numerous awards and plenty of money. Below is a list of all his albums.

Face 2 Face (2004)

(2004) Grass 2 Grace (2006)

(2006) The Unstoppable (2009)

(2009) The Unstoppable International Edition (2010)

(2010) Away & Beyond (2012)

(2012) The Ascension (2014)

(2014) Warriors (2020)

Music production

2Baba is the founder of Hypertek Digital, formerly known as Hypertek Entertainment, a Nigerian record label. The label currently distributes through Sony Music Publishing. Hypertek Digital has signed him, Victor Uwaifo, and RockSteady.

Brand endorsements

The musician has also made big money from signing brand endorsement deals. Some of his biggest deals are listed below.

In 2005, 2Baba was named the ambassador of Guinness beer.

In 2010, he signed an endorsement deal with Airtel Nigeria.

In 2014, he and Wizkid were the faces of Hennessy's artistry.

In August 2016, 2Baba became the first African ambassador of Italian alcoholic liqueur Campari.

In May 2019, he signed a new endorsement deal with Globacom Telecommunication.

In July 2019, he was made the brand ambassador of Pazino Homes and Gardens.

In 2019, he became the first and official brand ambassador for Oraimo.

He is the brand ambassador for National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

How does 2Baba spend his fortune?

2Baba is known for his love of the finer things life can offer. He has bought real estate properties and has a fleet of luxury vehicles.

2Baba's car collection

2Baba is known for rolling into shows and events in high-end vehicle models. His car collection features the models listed below.

Lincoln Navigator valued at over ₦10 million

Chevrolet Corvette Coupe valued at ₦36 million

Ferrari Coupe worth over ₦50 million

Bentley Continental GT worth over ₦70 million

Mercedes Benz G-wagon valued at over ₦45 million

Two Toyota Landcruiser Prado models

Range Rover Sport SUV worth over ₦27 million

2Baba's houses

The affluent musician has real estate properties in Nigeria and abroad. He owns houses in the United States of America and in Benue State, Nigeria.

He owns a five-bedroom duplex at Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. He also owns a luxurious home on Banana Island. The two houses are worth over ₦400 million.

Who is richer between Davido and 2Face?

Davido is richer than 2Baba. Davido's net worth is $10 million, while 2Baba's net worth is about $5.9 million.

Why is 2Face called 2Baba?

In 2016, 2Face Idibia changed his name to 2Baba. While some people know him as 2Face Idibia, he now goes by 2Baba.

Mikel Obi and 2face Idibia or 2Baba are among Nigeria's most prominent figures. Mikel Obi is a retired footballer, while 2Baba is a celebrated singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

