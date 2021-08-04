Felix Mallard’s bio: age, girlfriend, partner, movies and TV shows

Felix Mallard is an Australian actor, model, and musician. He is best known for his role as Cooper James in the television show Happy Together. He recently joined the cast of the Netflix drama series named Ginny & Georgia as Marcus Baker. This "bad boy" character has quickly captured the Gen Z crowd's attention and significantly increased the actor's fan base.

Actor, model, and musician Felix Mallard.

Source: Instagram

Here is everything you need to know about the Ginny & Georgia star Felix Mallard.

Profile summary

Full name: Felix Mallard

Felix Mallard Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 April 1998

20 April 1998 Age: 23 years (as of July 2021)

23 years (as of July 2021) Felix Mallard’s zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Current residence: USA

USA Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’9”

5’9” Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Body measurements in inches: 44-28-38

44-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 112-71-97

112-71-97 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Jane

Jane Father: Dave

Dave Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship College: St. Mary’s College in Melbourne, Australia

St. Mary’s College in Melbourne, Australia Profession: Actor, model, musician

Actor, model, musician Instagram: @itsfelixwhat

@itsfelixwhat Twitter: @itsfelixwot

Felix Mallard’s biography

The actor is from Melbourne, Australia. He was born to Dave and Jane Mallard.

Felix Mallard’s parents have no connection to the media industry. They work at regular jobs. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a housewife. As for siblings, the actor has a sister.

How old is Felix Mallard now?

Actor F. Mallard.

Source: Instagram

Felix Mallard’s birthday is on 20 April. He was born in 1998. As of 2021, Felix Mallard’s age is 23 years.

Education

The actor received his education from St. Mary’s College in Melbourne, Australia.

Career

Felix began his acting career in 2014. He made his television debut as Ben Kirk on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours. It was a big break for a young actor, and it led to a slew of new roles and opportunities.

Mallard, in addition to his acting career, also works as a model. He is currently represented by Vivien Models.

Felix Mallard’s movies and TV shows

Felix's acting credits include appearances in films and television shows:

Movies

2020 – All the Bright Places (Roamer)

TV shows

2014 – 2019 – Neighbours (Ben Kirk)

(Ben Kirk) 2018 – Entertainment Tonight Canada (Self)

Canada (Self) 2018 – The Late Late Show with James Corden (Self)

(Self) 2018 – Ok! TV (Self)

(Self) 2018 – The Real (Self)

(Self) 2018 – 2019 – Happy Together (Cooper James)

(Cooper James) 2020 – Hollywood Insider (Self)

(Self) 2020 – Locke & Key (Lucas Caravaggio)

(Lucas Caravaggio) 2021 – Made In Hollywood (Self)

(Self) 2021 – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Aiden)

(Aiden) 2021 – Ginny & Georgia (Marcus Baker)

What do you know about his private life? Who is Felix Mallard dating now?

Does Felix Mallard have a GF in 2021?

Zoeys Extraordinary Memory Episode 207. Felix Mallard as Aiden, Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he does. Mallard's personal life has always been the subject of heated debate. Many people assumed Felix Mallard was gay due to a lack of information and the actor's extreme privacy.

He is a straight guy. The actor revealed some interesting facts about his first high school crush in an interview with Young Hollywood.

Mallard stated that he was obsessed with a girl for a few weeks, but she was unaware of his feelings. At the time, he was in fourth or fifth grade (He could not recall the exact time.)

When asked who texted him when Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix, he revealed that it was his girlfriend. Nonetheless, Felix Mallard's girlfriend's name remains unknown because he keeps this information private from the media. Furthermore, there are no photos of his beloved on his social media networks that could reveal her identity.

How tall is the actor?

Felix Mallard’s height is 5 feet 9 inches, or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs 59 kg or 130 pounds.

Hidden talents

While in school, he went into fencing. He competed at both the state and national levels. He won two bronze medals in fencing.

Music has been an important part of his life too. The young boy had always admired his father's guitar playing and singing.

He soon decided to learn how to play this musical instrument as well. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said the following:

My dad played the guitar, and he still plays the guitar, so he was always singing and playing for me when I was growing up. I picked up a guitar when I was about seven or eight, I think, and I've just been trying my hardest since then. I also started playing the piano when I was about ten and then picked up the drums with my band when I was about 12 or 13, and singing sort of came along with that.

While in school, he was a member of a punk band named Enemies Alike, where he played the guitar, sang, and wrote songs. He also mentioned that he still enjoys listening to classics like Jimmy Hendrix, Black Sabbath, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd.

Felix Mallard now lives in the United States. He moved there to film the series Ginny & Georgia. The move does not sadden the actor. On the contrary, he is relieved that, following a long hiatus caused by the pandemic, he can finally do what he loves and devote himself entirely to acting.

