Kayode Adewale, a Mathematics and Information and Science Technology teacher at Imaka/Imagbon Comprehensive High School in Odogbolu Local Government Area, Ogun State, has been named one of the top 50 finalists for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize of $1 million.

In an interview with PUNCH, Adewale shared his journey and achievements that led to this outstanding recognition.

Journey to Global Recognition

Adewale, who also serves as a science educator and founder of the Space Exploration Club at his secondary school, has been dedicated to developing himself and his students through continuous training and innovative programmes.

He began to see the results of his efforts in 2020 when he was named the best senior secondary school teacher in Ogun State, receiving a reward of N2.5 million from Governor Dapo Abiodun.

With part of this reward, he renovated the multipurpose laboratory in his school, transforming it into a STEM laboratory for training teachers and students.

Adewale's commitment to education has earned him numerous accolades, including being selected for the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme in the US and being declared the third-best teacher in Nigeria in 2023.

His participation in the Limitless Space Global Educators Programme in Houston, Texas, in 2024 further highlighted his dedication to expanding the frontiers of excellence in teaching and learning.

Vision and Future Projects

As a top 50 finalist for the Global Teacher Prize, Adewale expressed his gratitude and outlined his plans for the $1 million prize.

“I have already written down a proposal on how to spend the money. The first 20 per cent will go for a capacity-building programme for the top 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize, excluding myself. The second 20 per cent will go for the creation of awareness about the prestigious global prize across Africa. The next 10 per cent is for students in underserved communities in Nigeria.

“Another 10 per cent will be used to build an innovation hub in my school at Imagbon Ijebu with 21st-century tech gadgets that will make the students believe that technology can transform the classroom and people’s lives.

“Then the last 40 per cent will be for the development of technology-assisted instructional management solutions which is my project and programme and the capacity training that I called ‘Transformation 1,090’, meaning that I will be reaching out to 10 teachers in each of the 109 senatorial districts that we have in the country.”

Impact and Motivation

Adewale's passion for teaching and his innovative approach have made a significant impact on education in his state and beyond.

His efforts have inspired science teachers in Ogun State to establish Space Exploration Clubs in their schools, a programme powered in partnership with the Limitless Space Institute in Houston, Texas.

Adewale's achievements serve as a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and continuous self-improvement in the field of education.

