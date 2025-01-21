Thirty Nigerian graduates have been awarded scholarships by Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited on behalf of NNPC Limited

The scholarship will enable them to pursue postgraduate studies at both domestic and international universities

As part of the initiative, ten recipients will enrol in postgraduate programs at various universities in the UK and Canada

Under its 2024/2025 Scholarship Awards Scheme, Eni's subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), on behalf of NNPC Limited and NAE PSC, has granted scholarships to 30 Nigerian graduates for postgraduate study at Nigerian and foreign universities.

Ten beneficiaries will pursue postgraduate courses at different universities in the UK and Canada as part of the program, The Guardian reported.

The remaining recipients will continue their postgraduate studies in fields like engineering, geosciences, petroleum and environmental technology, renewable energy, and petroleum law at universities in Nigeria.

The vice chairman and managing director of NAE, Fabrizio Bolon­di, greeted the recipients at the ceremony conducted to honor the beneficiaries in Abuja. He said that the scholarship grant has given them the chance to follow their aspirations and accomplish their professional goals.

“The award ceremony high­lights our continuous commit­ment to the future of education, innovation, and progress in Ni­geria, and a moment of pride for the company to recognize the incredible talent and dedication of the scholars”, he stated, en­joining the beneficiaries to re­main focused on their studies to capture the full benefits of the initiative.

To encourage knowledge learning and close the skills gap in specialized disciplines related to deep offshore Oil and Gas activities in Nigeria, NAE PSC partners launched the postgraduate fellowship program in 2007 as part of the company's human capital development objectives.

The postgraduate scholarship schemes, which were established by the corporation to help local professionals acquire the knowledge and skills needed in the sector, have so far benefited 320 graduates.

Through NAE, Eni has implemented many sustainability projects in Nigeria, including targeted programs for stakeholder empowerment in local communities and activities related to infrastructure, health, education, and access to water.

In order to improve access to water for the communities impacted by the humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO) has partnered with the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja to provide 22 integrated water schemes for irrigation and domestic consumption.

Earlier, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and TotalEnergies invited Nigerian graduates to apply for international master's degree scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The organisation said the opportunity will provide an excellent opportunity for Nigerian students to pursue advanced degrees in France.

