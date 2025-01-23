Oyo State will issue appointment letters to 902 newly recruited graduates starting January 24, 2025, in a historic civil service exercise.

Successful applicants, including university and HND graduates, will collect letters across three days based on specific professional cadres.

Governor Seyi Makinde's initiative underscores his commitment to employment creation and workforce development in Oyo State

The Oyo State Government has announced that the 902 graduates recently recruited into its civil service will begin receiving their appointment letters starting Friday, January 24, 2025.

The recruitment exercise is aimed at bolstering various departments in the state. Image: FB/Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

This historic recruitment exercise, approved by Governor Seyi Makinde, encompasses graduates with university degrees and Higher National Diplomas across various professional cadres.

Gov't announces date for distribution of appointment letters

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, it was revealed that the distribution of appointment letters will run from January 24 to January 28, 2025.

The collection process is scheduled to take place at designated offices within the Civil Service Commission, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily, except on Friday, when the timing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Alhaji Aderibigbe congratulated the successful applicants and urged them to maintain order during the collection process.

He emphasized that no appointment letters would be issued by proxy, as the commissioners overseeing the exercise will be present to ensure smooth operations.

Oyo gov't releases distribution schedule

The distribution schedule for the appointment letters is as follows:

January 24, 2025: Education Officer, Administrative Officer, Accountant, Agricultural Officer.

January 27, 2025: Auditor, Environmental Health, Animal Health Technologist, Electrical Engineer, Forest Officer, Geologist, Higher Agricultural Technologist, Higher Cooperative Officer, Higher Estate Officer, Higher Executive Officer (Culture, General Duties), Surveyor, Tourism Officer, Youth Development Officer/Assistant, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Civil Engineer, Higher Environmental Health Technologist.

January 28, 2025: Information Officer, Lands Officer, Social Welfare Officer, State Counsel, Higher Executive Officer (Information and Public Relations, Tourism), Higher Programme Officer, Higher Statistical Officer, Higher Technical Officer (Building, Exploration, Mechanical, Town Planning), Inspector of Taxes.

Alhaji Aderibigbe extended his gratitude to Governor Makinde for what he described as an unprecedented recruitment exercise in Oyo State’s history. He also prayed for the governor’s continued good health and success in his tenure and future endeavors.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, endorsed the statement.

Makinde opens portal to employ 7,000 new teachers

Legit.ng had also earlier reported that the Oyo State government launched a portal on Tuesday, June 25, to recruit 7,000 teachers for public primary schools in the state.

Nureni Adeniran, the chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, said the portal will go live at 6pm.

National Hospital announces recruitment for medical personnel

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the National Hospital, Abuja, announced a major recruitment drive for consultants, resident doctors, and nurses across various specialties.

Established in 1999, the hospital seeks to enhance its healthcare services by filling key medical positions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply within six weeks, as only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng