The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent an important to prospective corps members yet to be issued call-up-numbers

The NYSC Ag. Director of Information & Public Relations, Caroline Embu, asked them to disregard report of going to the State Secretariats of the Scheme for this purpose

Embu admonished prospective Corps Members that are yet to receive their Call-Up-Numbers to exercise patience and keep checking their dashboards

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked the information that Prospective Corps Members yet to be issued Call-Up-Numbers should proceed to the State Secretariats of the Scheme for this purpose.

NYSC said such messages did not emanate from the Scheme and are untrue, hence, the general public is strongly advised to ignore them.

NYSC said communication are done through individual dashboards and via its approved social media platforms. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Legit.ng recalls that NYSC registration for 2024 Batch 'C' Stream II started on January 6, 2025, via the official portal www.nysc.org.ng.

Prospective corps members must upload key documents like degree certificates, passports, and matriculation numbers for a successful application.

Registration is mandatory for all graduates approved by their institution's Senate or Academic Board within the mobilization period

The NYSC Ag. Director of Information & Public Relations, Caroline Embu, made this known in a statement issued via the scheme X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Tuesday, January 14.

Embu said prospective corps members who are yet to receive their Call-Up-Numbers are to exercise patience and keep checking their dashboards.

She also advised them to visit the NYSC Social Media Platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, Thread), for updates.

According to Embu, all communication between the Prospective Corps Members and NYSC are done through individual dashboards and via NYSC officially approved social media platforms.

Legit.ng recalls that the NYSC said it has not shut down the registration portal for 2024 Batch C Stream II prospective corps members, citing fake news.

According to a statement issued on Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, by the NYSC's management, the registration portal is still active.

Legit.ng reports that NYSC is a mandatory, post-tertiary scheme set up by the Nigerian government, primarily for uniting the citizens.

This statement was after thousands of prospective NYSC members across Nigeria were stranded and frustrated following the sudden crash of the registration portal which happened on Sunday night, January 5.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that as of Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, the portal has remained inaccessible with many prospective corp members who were yet to enrol still stranded.

Some corps members claimed on X that they missed out on going for service the last time due to issues with the portal and they are experiencing the same issues again.

Step-by-Step guide to register for NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that registering for the NYSC on the online portal is a crucial step for Nigerian graduates preparing for their mandatory service year.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step process to ensure a smooth and successful registration experience.

From account creation to biometric data capture, follow these clear instructions to complete your NYSC registration with ease.

