Barewa College is a prestigious secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna State, northern Nigeria

It has a rich history and a remarkable alumni network that includes many prominent figures in Nigerian politics, academia, and society.

Barewa College has published six past presidents.

01.Founded in 1921

It was founded in 1921 by the British colonial administration.

The school was originally known as Katsina College and was established by Sir Hugh Clifford, the Governor General of Nigeria at the time, and G. A. J. Bieneman, the Director of Education. The school was meant to provide quality education for the sons of the northern Nigerian elite and to train future leaders for the region.

02 Several name change

It changed its name several times over the years. In 1938, the school was renamed Kaduna College and moved to its current location in Zaria.

In 1949, it became Government College, Zaria, and in 1971, it adopted its current name, Barewa College, which means “the big one” in Hausa.

03.Produced many influential figures

It has produced six Nigerian presidents and many other influential figures.

Among the notable alumni of Barewa College are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria; Ahmadu Bello, the first Premier of Northern Nigeria; Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed, Shehu Shagari, and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, all former heads of state of Nigeria.

Other distinguished graduates include Ibrahim Dasuki and Sa’adu Abubakar, both Sultans of Sokoto; Mohammed Bello, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria; Iya Abubakar, a mathematician and politician; Adamu Ciroma, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Jibril Aminu, a professor of cardiology and a former ambassador to the USA.

04. Culture of excellence

It has a motto that reflects its ethos of excellence and hard work.

The motto of Barewa College is “Man Jada Wajada”, which means “He Who Strives Shall Succeed” in Arabic.

The school aims to instill in its students a sense of discipline, diligence, integrity, and leadership that will enable them to achieve their goals and contribute to the development of their nation.

05. Most popular boarding schools in Nigeria

It is one of the largest boarding schools in Northern Nigeria. The school has a capacity of about 1,000 students who live in 10 dormitories named after some of the founders and principals of the school.

The school also has a large campus that includes academic buildings, sports facilities, a mosque, a chapel, a library, and a museum1.

