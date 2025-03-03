FG Approves Provisional Licenses for 11 New Private Universities
- The federal government has approved provisional licences for eleven new private universities, further expanding Nigeria’s higher education sector
- Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the approvals following a Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu
- The newly approved institutions include New City University in Ogun State and University of Fortune in Ondo State
Abuja, Nigeria – The federal government has approved provisional licences for eleven new private universities across the country, further expanding Nigeria’s higher education sector.
The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on March 3.
List of newly approved universities
The newly approved institutions include New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, FCT; and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State. Other newly approved universities are Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State; and Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.
Additionally, Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State; and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State received approvals.
Implications for Nigeria’s higher education
The approval of these new private universities is set to enhance access to higher education in Nigeria, addressing the increasing demand for tertiary education in the country.
The expansion aligns with the federal government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure and providing more opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.