FG Approves Provisional Licenses for 11 New Private Universities

Abuja, Nigeria – The federal government has approved provisional licences for eleven new private universities across the country, further expanding Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on March 3.

List of newly approved universities

The newly approved institutions include New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State; Eranova University, Mabushi, FCT; and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State. Other newly approved universities are Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State; and Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.

Additionally, Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State; and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State received approvals.

Implications for Nigeria’s higher education

The approval of these new private universities is set to enhance access to higher education in Nigeria, addressing the increasing demand for tertiary education in the country.

The expansion aligns with the federal government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure and providing more opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education.

