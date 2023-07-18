Accra, Ghana - Southwest region of Nigeria led in the Times Higher Education (THE's) sub-national university rankings.

Following the release of the rankings for sub-Saharan Africa not long ago, Legit.ng examined the list further.

According to Times Higher Education, Covenant University is the best university in Nigeria and no.7 in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Facebook

List of best universities in Nigeria by region

Legit.ng reports that 10 universities based in Nigeria's southwest region occupy the top 20 positions in Nigeria.

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, distinguished itself as it leads over 40 Nigerian universities on an impressive outing in the first edition of Times Higher Education 2023 sub-Saharan Africa rankings.

Recall that at the unveiling event in Accra, Ghana, in June, Times Higher Education announced the results of its 2023 sub-Saharan university ratings.

The event was attended by a delegation from Nigeria, led by Professor Peter Okebukola, who is the chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC).

Reacting to the feat, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, vice-chancellor of Covenant University, expressed his elation.

He said while speaking recently on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM:

“One of the things we want to approach in terms of educational mandate is to see how the battered image of Africa can be redeemed.

“We want to see how Africa will be emancipated from the current challenges that it is going through. So this ranking is a validation of what we believe as a university.”

Check out the list of the top 20 schools below and their localities:

1) Covenant University

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian university, which has been operating with official status since 2002 in Ota, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

The institution is one of the leading universities in Africa founded on Christian mission ethos.

Covenant University has four colleges, mostly dedicated towards vocational studies: The College of Business and Social Sciences; the College of Leadership and Development Studies; the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.

2) FUNAAB

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun state, offers degrees in several agricultural-related courses, science courses, and a few engineering courses.

FUNAAB was founded seeing the need to provide more skilled labour in agriculture.

3) Benson Idahosa University

Benson Idahosa University, Edo state, was founded in 1993 as Christian Faith University, offering courses in basic science and management. The university was then renamed in 1999 in honour of its founder Benson Idahosa, a Pentecostal preacher.

It was licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as a private university in 2002.

4) Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University is located in Akwa, the capital city of Anambra state. Established in 1991, the university has multiple campuses in Awka, Nnewi, Agulu, and Ifite-Ogwuari in Ayamelum local government area.

As a federal university, it is accredited by the NUC and named after Nnamdi Azikiwe, a renowned Nigerian statesman and political leader who served as the first President of Nigeria until 1966.

5) Redeemer’s University

Redeemer’s University, Osun state, is on an 812 acre.

Students can get involved with a range of sporting activities including football, basketball, volleyball, lawn tennis, table tennis, athletics, and indoor games.

Alumni include former Student Union president Dedo Adedayo, who performs as actor, comedian and campaigner Mr Macaroni.

6) UI

Founded in 1932, the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state, was the first university to be established in Nigeria.

Originally an affiliated College of the University of London, it was granted full independent status in 1962.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes across its 16 faculties that include: arts, science, basic medical sciences, clinical sciences, agriculture, social sciences, education, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, technology, law, public health, dentistry, economics, renewable natural resources, and environmental design and management.

7) Cross River State University

The Cross River University of Technology was established in August 2022. It is the result of the merger of three former institutions: the Polytechnic, Calabar, the College of Education, Akamkpa, and the Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture, Ovonum, Obubra.

The university consists of four campuses: Calabar campus, Ogoja campus, Okuku campus, and Obubra campus. Calabar campus is home to five of the university’s faculties: engineering, science, environmental sciences, communication technology, and education. Ogoja Campus houses the faculty of management science, Okuku Campus is where the faculty of basic medical sciences, and Obubra Campus is home to the faculty of agriculture and forestry.

8) OAU

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, is one of the most popular higher institutions in Nigeria.

Some prominent former students of OAU include, Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank; media entrepreneur Dele Momodu; and the incumbent governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

9) Umaru Musa Yar’adua University

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University was founded by the state government as Katsina University in 2006. The university took its current name in honour of the former state governor Umaru Musa Yar'Adua who became the president of Nigeria and died in 2010.

The university started with 26 courses spread across faculties of education, humanities and natural and applied sciences. It has subsequently added law, social and management science, medicine and a postgraduate school.

10) Adeleke University

Adeleke University is a private faith-based learning institution located on 520 acres of land in the historic town of Ede, Osun state, South-Western part of Nigeria.

The university was founded in 2011 by Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, through the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF), a philanthropic, non-profit making organisation.

11) Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is Nigeria’s second oldest university. It first opened in Zaria, Kaduna state, as the University of Northern Nigeria with four faculties and 426 students in October 1962. It was named after its founder, who was the first premier of Northern Nigeria.

It is presently located on a 7,000-hectare site and is one of the largest universities in sub-Saharan Africa. Faculties include physical sciences, social sciences, education, environmental design, medical sciences, and law among others.

12) University of Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is located in the city of Benin in Edo state. It was established as an Institute of Technology in 1970, became a university in 1971, took its current name in 1972, and became a federal institution in 1975.

Students study across two campuses, the Ekehuen campus and the main Ugbowo site.

13) Landmark University

Landmark University was established in 2011 by the Living Faith Church Worldwide. It is a private Christian university.

The university is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara state, northcentral geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Landmark University consists of four colleges: college of agricultural sciences, college of engineering, college of pure and applied science, and the college of business and social sciences. Each college is divided into different departments offering a range of both undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

14) Babcock University

Babcock University, Remo, Ogun state, has a history that dates back to 1959 when the Adventist College of West Africa was established.

In 1999 it was granted full university status and became Babcock University.

The university is named in honour of American missionary, David Babcock. Babcock was known for his contribution to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria in 1914.

15) Ajayi Crowther University

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo town, Oyo state, is a Christian university located in Nigeria. The university is named after the first African Bishop who translated the bible into Yoruba, Samuel Ajayi Crowther.

The university has its roots in the CMS Training Institution from 1853 and St Andrews College, which trained teachers and church ministers. It was in 1999 that the institution gained university status and started operating as a private university in 2005.

16) Bells University of Technology

Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun state, was established in 2005 by the Bells Educational Foundation and is located in Myanmar’s Bonjo Village. The Foundation aimed to bring a balanced education to the state whilst supporting sustainable technology and an ICT-driven education.

The university’s academic offering consists of a two-tier structure of the college system, made up of colleges and departments without faculties.

17) Federal University of Kashere

The Federal University of Kashere was one of nine new federal universities introduced by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan in 2010.

It is located in the state capital of Gombe state and is made up of two campuses.

18) Federal University Lokoja

Federal University Lokoja is based in Lokoja, Kogi state, at the meeting of the Niger and Benue Rivers, 100 miles north of the Nigerian capital of Abuja. It was among the nine new federal universities created by the apex government in 2011.

The university provides undergraduate, master's, doctorate and PGD programmes.

19) Gombe State University

Gombe State University was established in 2003 by the administration of Muhammed Danjuma Goje. It is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

As its name suggests, the university is located in Gombe state, northeastern Nigeria.

20) Lagos State University

Established in 1983, Lagos State University (LASU) is a public university in southwest Nigeria, operating majorly in Ojo area.

As the only state university in Lagos state, the non-residential university has over 35,000 students enrolled full-time in courses at diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

20 best universities in Nigeria by region

Southwest - 10

South-South -3

Southeast - 1

North-West - 2

Northcentral - 2

Northeast - 2

