The Office of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima is set to launch a digital hub in seven states of the federation

The initiative is in partnership with Wema Bank and will empower 1 million youths across the country with digital and related skills

The centres also known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub will be in Lagos, Borno, Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano states

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has announced a plan to set to launch a digital hub in 7 states of the federation.

According to a statement issued on the Presidency Twitter handle @NGRPresident, the initiative is to empower 1 million youths across the country with digital and related skills.

FG set to establish tech hubs in 7 states that will empower 1 million youths Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

“The centres to be known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub will open first in Lagos and Borno States with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano to follow afterwards.”

The Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is organizing this in partnership with Wema Bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The initiative aims to equip and provide digital jobs for young Nigerians.

"The strategic objectives of the programme include: to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored financial products, training and support to enable them to build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Nigeria’s economy"

Subsidy Removal: 5 Steps To Follow To Register for Kwara State Student’s Palliative As Portal Closes August 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, August 7, the Kwara State government announced the approval of the undergraduate students' palliative scheme for indigenes across public-tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed by Prof. Shehu AbdulRaheem Adaramaja, the government committee chairman on students’ palliative.

President Tinubu Announces Fresh Palliative for Nigerian Students

President Bola Tinubu has announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Monday, July 31, stating that President Tinubu has approved the distribution of busses to bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

Source: Legit.ng