FC Barcelona Football Academy in Nigeria: is it possible to join in 2023?

Barcelona FC is one of the most popular football clubs in the world. In Nigeria alone, the club has millions of fans. Barcelona opened its new youth school in Lagos. If you are wondering how to join Barcelona Football Academy in Nigeria, or maybe you have a child with this dream, here is everything you need to know.

The primary goal of the Barcelona Football Academy is to globalize the Barça brand by imparting the club's core philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes a proactive, collaborative, and creative style of play while instilling values such as respect, effort, ambition, teamwork, and humility.

Barcelona Football Academy in Nigeria

Barça Academy provides thorough instruction to its kids to progress as athletes. It is geared at boys and girls aged six to eighteen.

The advantage of joining the Barcelona Academy is that they provide a formal education for their students. Thus, they set themselves apart from establishments that focus only on the physical aspect of a child's development.

They offer knowledge in traditional Nigerian schools and some parts of the British curriculum. As a result, future academy graduates will be qualified to take exams such as WASC, NECO, IGSCE, TOEFL, and IB.

When creating their new football academy, FC Barcelona had the following goals in mind:

Teach and improve both basic and football-specific coordination skills.

Convey FC Barcelona's vision of technical and tactical elements of the sport.

Provide the necessary formal education.

Develop sportsmanship.

Teach the fundamental values of FC Barcelona's philosophy.

How to join FC Barcelona Academy in Nigeria?

As with most learning environments, the academy starts its school year in September, so all the necessary registration must be done beforehand. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to join the academy.

Visit the Teslim Balogun stadium, where the registration process will take place. Collect the forms necessary for registration. Pay the application fee. You can complete this step by paying via POS, visiting a GTBank and using GT Collections. Bring the evidence of payment back to the stadium and show it to the management staff. Fill out your registration form. Present all the necessary documents. Take your registration confirmation receipt.

FCB Barcelona academy programs

Before you join the academy, you should also know that there are several programs you can choose from. There are two competitive programs, one aimed at children from 6 to 14 and the other from 14 to 16.

The latter includes three training sessions per week plus a game every weekend. This is the core course of the academy, and only the most talented players are accepted here. The younger variant of this program reduces the number of practices to two, but it is still very demanding.

The other kind of program is the technification course, which is suitable for ages 6 to 18. It serves as one more programme aimed at developing a football player's individual skills. This training session is held only once per week, and even people who aren't full-time academy students can participate.

What age group is FC Barcelona Football Academy for?

You can join Barcelona's football academy if you are within the 5-18 years of age range. These young players go through the academy's youth system.

How much does it cost to join FC Barcelona Football Academy?

The membership fees for the Barcelona Football Academy are as follows:

The annual membership fee is €49 for children aged five and under.

For children aged 6 to 14 years old, the registration fee starting from October 1 is €103, and this registration is valid until December 31, 2023. New child members will receive a welcome gift.

The annual membership fee for all members is €103.

Where is FC Barcelona Football Academy located in Nigeria?

The academy's temporary location is at the Teslim Balogun Stadium sports complex in Surulere, Lagos. You can reach out through the following:

Phone number: (+234) 08090309660

The Barcelona Football Academy in Nigeria is shaping up to become the best centre for young footballers in Nigeria and Africa. You can visit their offices for more information.

