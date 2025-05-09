Davido's logistics manager, Israel Afeare, widely known as Israel DMW, got social media users talking after he shared a fun clip on his socials

Israel, who used to be married to Sheila, posted about how much fun he was having in Houston with his Oga and wife

Social media users were quick to remind him of what his life would have been like if he had listened to what Sheila said

Israel DMW is now fully international, especially after being granted a 5-year US visa in 2024. The DMW gang member was recently in Houston with Davido, Chioma, and others for the 50th birthday of businessman Ayiri Emami.

The fun video and pictures shared by Israel were those of Davido, Sosoberekon, and others dancing and generally having a good time. Chioma, as usual, was captured maintaining her steeze and composure as she beautifully sat by her husband.

Isreal DMW all smiles as he hangs out with Davido and Chioma. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Other pictures were also shared with Nigerian singer Kcee and some other socialites. Netizens loved how much fun Israel seemed to be having and his length of freedom with his boss, Davido.

While many commented on how Israel has now become international, others were quick to remind him of what his life would be like if he had listened to his ex-wife, Sheila, who complained about his submission to Davido.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Isreal DMW's post

Read some reactions

@nurselighta_of_abuja said:

"Imagine say juju abadon davido bcos of sheila😂😂😂😂."

@invdy.1 said:

"I can’t marry a man that works like a sl4.ve for another man” 😂 u get luck say u nor listen to that girl u for cr…yyyyyy."

@poco_lee said:

"If to say Juju Go America Early Age e for no return back 😂😂😂😂."

@dancosy_001 said:

"You for listen to that Jezebel…you for dey Benin dey harvest corn."

Isreal DMW all smiles as he hangs out with Davido and Chioma. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

@reflexbeat said:

"Today is my birthday 🎂 30BG make una wish me well 🎉🎉🎉."

@jerryibs said:

"Please educate me. Who is the man in the first slide? Is it the same man that offered Davido a bottle of liquor that cost 7K pounds?"

@mommy_chizzy said:

"❤️❤️Mrs Chioma Adeleke is whom she think she js ,. Very demure , classy and elegant 😍😍” ps who heard what that man told Chioma and her darling husband David."

@akedohbongwobaseonei_ said:

"David is a dancing baby boy like his uncle 😁.I’m not surprised na so we Scorpio’s dey ❤️."

@nurselighta_of_abuja said:

"Imagine say juju abadon davido bcos of sheila😂😂😂😂."

@itz_nwogu_confidence said:

"I just focused my eyes on chioma alone 😍❤️."

@lingerie_world84 said:

"Have you all seen how she greeted that egbon she is her husband’s pride."

Isreal DMW’s ex-wife Sheila talks about doing botox

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Isreal DMW's ex Sheila Courage lashed out to some trolls who have constantly been in her comments and DMs.

In the viral clip, Sheila shared her reason for clapping back to a particular troll who shared a comment about her looks and why she needs to work on her face.

Sheila bashed the troll for the comment she made about her face and her looking way older than her actual age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng