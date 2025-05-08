The Director General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria expressed concern over the increasing influx of counterfeit and substandard goods in Nigeria by economic saboteurs

Despite SON’s efforts to curb this issue, hazardous items worth billions of naira, including tires and spark plugs, continue to flood the marketplace and are destroyed

The DG emphasized the economic losses faced by traders and the nation due to the importation of fake goods and urged for better education on importing authentic products

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, the Director General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), has expressed concern over the growing number of counterfeit and inferior goods in the nation's major marketplaces.

While sounding the alarm, Okeke claimed that the goods were brought into the nation by individuals he referred to as economic saboteurs.

According to Daily Trust report, the DG raised the alarm as inferior tires, spark plugs, electric lines, and other harmful items, valued at billions of naira, were destroyed in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of IMAN's Director of the Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, Manji Pious, Dr. Okeke stated that the destruction was consistent with the organization's efforts to stop the importation of counterfeit and inferior goods into the nation.

He was disappointed, however, that despite SON's efforts, importers continue to flood the market with hazardous goods.

Okeke clarified that SON cannot permit the entry of confiscated items because they endanger the lives and property of consumers, and it does not enjoy destroying them because of the numerous ramifications, including depleting the country's foreign reserves.

“This action is not just an administrative formality; it is an affirmation of our unwavering commitment to public safety, consumer protection, and the promotion of fair trade practices in Nigeria.

“This destruction has led to significant economic losses because the traders not only lose their money from the sources but also the goods that are destroyed.”

He added that his organization had been launching an educational campaign to inform traders about the significant losses they and the nation would incur if they continued to buy fake and inferior goods, as well as the best ways to import authentic and standard goods.

The DG added that the items that were destroyed included cables, steel doors, packed tires, and spark plugs, all of which failed conformity testing and posed a major risk to Nigerians' health and safety.

