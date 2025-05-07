The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has warned Nigerians against excessive salt intake following controversial comments by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Oyakhilome claimed in a viral video that limiting salt intake was a ploy to push sodium-based drugs, contradicting global health guidelines

The Ministry reaffirmed the World Health Organization’s recommendation of a daily salt limit of 5 grams for adults, citing links to serious health issues

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has issued a public health advisory.

FG has reacted as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome tells members ‘salt is good’ sermon. Photo credit: LoveworldSAT @lwsat

Source: Twitter

The ministry warned Nigerians against excessive consumption of salt following a viral video by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Loveworld Incorporated, popularly known as Christ Embassy.

In the video, which has stirred widespread reactions on social media, Oyakhilome urged members of his congregation to increase their salt intake.

Oyakhilome claimed that Africans have been “deliberately discouraged” from consuming salt to make them reliant on sodium-based medications.

“They told you not to take salt so that you can buy their drugs—drugs that contain sodium,” the cleric said, addressing a packed church.

“Salt is not your enemy.”

FG alerts Nigerians on salt consumption

FG sends message to Nigerians as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome tells members ‘salt is good’. Photo credit: LoveworldSAT @lwsat

Source: Twitter

Reacting, the Federal Government on Wednesday, May 7, cautioned Nigerians to heed professional medical advice, warning that indiscriminate salt consumption poses serious health risks.

In a press statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry, the government reiterated the importance of moderate salt consumption, even as it acknowledged the influential role of faith leaders in national discourse.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has observed a widely circulated video in which a respected religious leader discourages Nigerians from heeding medical advice on salt consumption,” the statement read.

“While we deeply respect the important role of faith and religious leaders in our society, it is crucial to correct misinformation that poses a risk to public health,” it added.

"Salt can kill, follow medical advice" - FG

Balogun noted that while salt contains sodium, an essential mineral required for nerve and muscle function, excessive intake contributes to a range of non-communicable diseases.

“High salt consumption is associated with high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease, among others,” he warned.

He also cited global health standards, saying:

“The World Health Organisation recommends a maximum of 5 grams of salt per day — roughly one teaspoon — for adults.”

As reported by Vanguard, Balogun urged the public to remain cautious and follow medically grounded dietary guidelines.

“The ministry advises Nigerians to be wary of health advice not backed by science or endorsed by certified health professionals.”

Watch the video below:

Read more about Pastor Chris here:

Pastor Chris to rebuild church

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris announced plan to rebuild the burnt Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA).

Reacting to the fire disaster, Pastor Chris had said the church would build a bigger and better one.

Pastor Chris also presented the new design of the Loveworld Convocation Arena in a video to the elated congregation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng