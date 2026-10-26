The FBI has moved against individuals running scam centres in Nigeria, making nine arrests in total

Over $11 million in potentially freezable funds has been identified across several countries

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the suspects directly, warning that no border offers them protection

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of nine individuals connected to scam centres operating within Nigeria, in a move that signals growing international pressure on cross-border fraud networks.

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed the development on Monday, October 26, stating that authorities had also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries as part of the operation.

FBI arrests 9 Nigerians in global operation Photo Credit: @FBIDirectorKash

Source: Getty Images

Patel described the suspects as operators who prey on unsuspecting victims, draining their life savings while conducting criminal activities that stretch across international borders. The director said those behind such schemes had convinced themselves that geography placed them beyond the reach of law enforcement.

"They're wrong," Patel said.

The specific locations of the scam centres in Nigeria were not disclosed in the statement. However, Patel acknowledged the role of Nigerian law enforcement as well as partners based in London, commending both for what he described as outstanding cooperation in bringing the case forward.

The arrests mark a significant joint effort between American, Nigerian, and British authorities to pursue fraud suspects who exploit victims across borders, often leaving families financially devastated.

See FBI's director's full statement on X here:

US admits misleading Nigeria, other African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US State Department admitted a map shown at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro misidentified every African country it highlighted.

The map, which carried an AI watermark linked to OpenAI tools, placed Nigeria, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in entirely wrong locations on the continent.

A former State Department official linked the error to mass staff cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

Source: Legit.ng