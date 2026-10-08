The FBI arrested more than 130 people in a raid on a suspected fraud compound in Ghana as part of Operation Blackout

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the Ghana takedown on Thursday, revealing nearly $10m in identified losses and over 300 devices seized

Patel said the broader Operation Blackout has so far prevented an estimated $670m in losses and freed thousands of trafficked workers globally

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ghana - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 130 people following a raid on a suspected fraud compound in Ghana, as part of a sweeping global anti-scam campaign the agency has codenamed "Operation Blackout."

FBI Director Kash Patel described it as part of the agency's ongoing push to dismantle criminal scam networks operating across the world.

FBI arrests over 130 suspects in Ghana scam-centre raid. Photo credit: @FBIDirectorKash

Source: Twitter

Patel announced the Ghana raid on Thursday, October 8, 2026, via his official X account @FBIDirectorKash

"OPERATION BLACKOUT: This is the FBI's global scam-centre fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana," Patel wrote.

What the Ghana raid uncovered

According to Patel, the Ghana operation resulted in nearly $10m in identified losses, with 89 victims identified and more than 300 devices seized. Among those arrested or detained are individuals who were themselves victims and will be repatriated to their home countries.

"These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives — and this FBI is crushing them in every corner of the world. More to come," Patel added.

Operation Blackout's overall figures

Beyond the Ghana raid, Patel shared updated numbers for the broader Operation Blackout campaign. Roughly $17bn has been seized in total, hundreds of alleged scammers have been arrested, and thousands of trafficked workers have been freed.

The FBI also said it warned more than 10,000 Americans before they lost money, preventing an estimated $670m in losses.

The announcement drew a range of responses on social media. Lesley T, posting as @UnfilteredOma, said:

"Thank you! This happened to my FIL. He was scammed out of over 400K thinking he won the publisher clearing house. Worked his entire life and died with nothing but a fractured family."

Legal commentator @TDBLaw wrote:

"The international cooperation here is particularly encouraging. These operations often span several countries, making it difficult to identify perpetrators, trace stolen funds and recover assets. Seeing the victims made whole would be an even greater achievement."

@officialMrcc added:

"Scam networks operate globally, so the fight against them must be global too. Protecting victims, recovering stolen funds, and dismantling these operations is a mission worth pursuing. Keep going."

Not all reactions were straightforward praise. @sylvestor1967 questioned whether banks deserved scrutiny:

"Great, but should the worldwide banking system be under the microscope? Money moves via banks for the most part."

@baronkwabena raised concerns about the vulnerability of the American financial system, writing:

"With all the intelligence, America been world super power in all aspects… And their banks pay out all this millions to scammers? And can't figure that out?"

FBI’s list of captured Nigerians with names, photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that three Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list have now been arrested, extradited, convicted or surrendered in connection with a $6 million business email compromise scheme that targeted dozens of US companies.

The FBI said the fraud network used executive impersonation emails, mule bank accounts and even romance scam victims to move millions of dollars in stolen funds across borders.

While several co-conspirators have already received lengthy prison sentences, three alleged ringleaders remain at large as international law enforcement agencies continue their search.

Source: Legit.ng