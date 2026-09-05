Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow on Saturday to present a proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

Russian strikes hit Kyiv's two airports and killed four people in the Dnipro region overnight, with Zelensky accusing the Kremlin of trying to disrupt the visit

Zelensky proposed a ceasefire for the duration of the envoys' trip, saying Ukraine would make no airstrikes while talks were ongoing

Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner touched down in Moscow on Saturday, July 26, 2025, carrying a fresh American proposal intended to bring an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, which has now stretched beyond four years.

Their aircraft landed at 12:52 pm Moscow time, according to Russian state agency RIA Novosti.

Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow on July 26, 2025, to propose an end to the Ukraine conflict. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The pair were then expected to travel on to Kyiv, where a senior Ukrainian official told AFP they were due to arrive on Sunday. US outlet Axios reported they would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the same day they landed.

Trump addressed the mission directly before the envoys departed.

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," he told reporters. "They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," he added, though he declined to confirm whether the plan required Ukraine to give up territory.

Russian strikes hit Kyiv airports overnight

Hours before the envoys landed, Russian attacks struck both of Kyiv's airports and killed four civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian strike also hit the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in central Kyiv, the first such attack on that building since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Zelensky blamed the Kremlin for deliberately targeting the airports to obstruct the diplomatic mission.

"Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the US side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine," he wrote on X.

Flying into Kyiv would be a remarkable move. Ukrainian airspace has been closed since Russia's invasion, and visiting officials have almost always entered the country by train.

Despite the overnight strikes, Zelensky offered to observe a temporary ceasefire for the duration of the envoys' visit.

"There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire — without its own airstrikes — for the duration needed to conduct these talks," he said in an evening address. Russia did not immediately respond to the proposal.

Diplomacy resumes after weeks of stalled talks

Peace efforts had slowed in recent weeks as Washington focused on its standoff with Iran, while both Moscow and Kyiv continued launching long-range missile and drone strikes that pushed civilian casualties to their highest levels since the conflict began.

Witkoff and Kushner have each played roles in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and Iran, and have made several previous trips to Moscow. Their visit to Kyiv this weekend would be the first since Trump returned to office with a promise to resolve the conflict.

It follows a visit to Moscow last week by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who warned Russia against attacking any NATO member state, and comes days after Washington hosted the Russian finance minister at a G20 meeting in North Carolina.

White House speaks in death of Trump

Previously, Legit.ng reported that White House confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that Donald Trump is alive, after a brief social media announcement about Vice President JD Vance holding a press briefing sent parts of the internet into a frenzy.

The White House Press Office had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "Vice President @JDVance will take the podium tomorrow (Thursday, September 3, 2026) at 1:00 PM." No topic was given, no urgency implied, and Trump's health was not mentioned at all.

Source: Legit.ng